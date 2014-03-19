Shinobu Sato, a Japanese soprano singer known for her performances in European and American opera houses, has died, her office said Thursday. She was 61.
She died on Sunday and a funeral has been held attended by immediate family members and close relatives, according to the office, which did not disclose the cause of death.
Born in Tokyo, Sato graduated from Kunitachi College of Music and studied at the Opera Studio of the Cultural Affairs Agency before making her debut in 1984 in "The Merry Widow" and "La Traviata." She was then dispatched to Milan as a student by the government.
