A Japanese court ruled on Thursday against a government deportation order issued to a U.S. activist opposing dolphin hunts when he tried to enter Japan three years ago.
The government had argued that when Richard O'Barry, 79, who featured in the Oscar-winning documentary "The Cove," had entered the country previously he did not act upon his declaration and created a nuisance in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, known for the dolphin drive hunt documented in the film.
O'Barry told immigration officials that he was going to watch a dolphin hunt when he tried to enter Japan in 2016.
He had booked a hotel in Taiji and had a flight ticket to leave and "it is not peculiar that he did not have any concrete schedule other than watching a dolphin hunt," Presiding Judge Hideaki Mori said.
Typhoon Mitag, which is traveling across the Sea of Japan and has brought torrential rain to the western region, was downgraded Thursday to an extratropical cyclone, but powerful winds were still expected in areas facing the sea, the weather agency said. (Japan Times)
Japan is ready to share, as requested by South Korea, information related to the launch a day earlier of what North Korea claims to have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile, government sources said Thursday. (Kyodo)
The parents of a 7-year-old girl who went missing at a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Monday spoke publicly for the first time about their agony and hope for their daughter’s safe return. They also gave permission for the police to release a photo of their daughter, Misaki Ogura. (Japan Today)
More than 330 coins were found in the stomach of a dead alligator in a central Japan zoo in May, apparently having been swallowed over a span of decades as visitors tossed spare change into the pond while making a wish. (Kyodo)
World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan.
(Japan Today)