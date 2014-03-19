A Japanese court ruled on Thursday against a government deportation order issued to a U.S. activist opposing dolphin hunts when he tried to enter Japan three years ago.

The government had argued that when Richard O'Barry, 79, who featured in the Oscar-winning documentary "The Cove," had entered the country previously he did not act upon his declaration and created a nuisance in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, known for the dolphin drive hunt documented in the film.

O'Barry told immigration officials that he was going to watch a dolphin hunt when he tried to enter Japan in 2016.

He had booked a hotel in Taiji and had a flight ticket to leave and "it is not peculiar that he did not have any concrete schedule other than watching a dolphin hunt," Presiding Judge Hideaki Mori said.