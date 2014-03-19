Shinjuku doctor found with 100 illicit films of girls from Laos
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old doctor over the alleged production of child pornography featuring girls from Laos, reports TBS News (Oct. 1).

In July and October of 2017, Shohei Hama, a resident of the Daikyocho area of Shinjuku Ward, allegedly made illicit films of five girls, aged between 7 and 12, while knowing they were underage and storing the data on a computer.

Hama, who has been accused of violating the anti-child pornography law, denies the allegations. “I did it for my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police. “But I didn’t know [their] ages.”

According to police, Hama has visited Laos 10 times.

An examination of the computer showed more than 100 films of girls believed to be underage, police said.

