Tokyo: University student accused of breaking into vending machines
tokyoreporter.com -- Oct 05
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student for allegedly breaking into vending machines in Musashino City, reports TBS News (Oct. 3).

On July 16, Yumi Nishida, a student at a private university in Suginami Ward, worked with an 18-year-old high school boy to break into the change box of two machines located near JR Kichijoji Station and stealing 12,000 yen in cash.

“I wanted money,” Nishida was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

In carrying out the crimes, the suspects struck the machines in such as a way as to cause them to malfunction. Each time they carried out the maneuver they were able to swipe about 400 yen.

Nishida was once a part-time street tout in the Kabukicho red-light district. He told police that during that period a fellow tout showed him the technique for breaking into the machines.

東京・武蔵野市で自動販売機を強くたたいて誤作動を起こす手口で釣り銭約1万2000円を盗んだとして21歳の大学生の男が逮捕されました。 　私立大学3年の西田勇海容疑者は7月、武蔵野市吉祥寺南町で高校3年の少年（18）と一緒に自動販売機2台から現金約1万2000円を盗んだ疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、西田容疑者は自動販売機を手で強くたたいて誤作動を起こし、1回あたり400円ほどの釣り銭を盗む手口を繰り返していました。西田容疑者は東京・新宿歌舞伎町の客引きのアルバイトで知り合った知人からこの手口を聞いたということです。取り調べに対して「お金が欲しかった」と容疑を認めています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
