Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student for allegedly breaking into vending machines in Musashino City, reports TBS News (Oct. 3).
On July 16, Yumi Nishida, a student at a private university in Suginami Ward, worked with an 18-year-old high school boy to break into the change box of two machines located near JR Kichijoji Station and stealing 12,000 yen in cash.
“I wanted money,” Nishida was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.
In carrying out the crimes, the suspects struck the machines in such as a way as to cause them to malfunction. Each time they carried out the maneuver they were able to swipe about 400 yen.
Nishida was once a part-time street tout in the Kabukicho red-light district. He told police that during that period a fellow tout showed him the technique for breaking into the machines.
The parents of a 7-year-old girl who went missing at a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Monday spoke publicly for the first time about their agony and hope for their daughter’s safe return. They also gave permission for the police to release a photo of their daughter, Misaki Ogura. (Japan Today)
Foreign tourists in a popular sightseeing spot in Kyoto are being reminded of etiquette via their smartphones in a pilot project that began Monday, after local residents complained of their behavior, such as taking pictures of geisha and their apprentice maiko without permission. (Kyodo)
Strains of Ebola and four other deadly viruses have been imported to Japan for the development of diagnostic kits ahead of the expected influx of visitors for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, a governmental research institute said Friday.
(Japan Today)
Rice has been harvested at two sites in Japan to prepare for the Daijosai, or Great Thanksgiving Ceremony. The ceremony in November will be one of the key events to mark Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the throne.
(NHK)
A boy whose parents were stabbed to death earlier this week at their home in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, has told police that the assailant was a man acting alone, investigative sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)