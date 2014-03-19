Japan to tighten screws on big acquisitions by Big Tech
Nikkei -- Oct 05
Japan will require technology companies to seek approval for mergers and acquisitions worth 40 billion yen ($374 million) or more, Nikkei has learned, under proposals put together by a digital antitrust committee convened for the first time Friday.

This complements measures to protect individuals and less-powerful companies from companies like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.com using their massive data troves to tighten their own grip. The committee aims to submit a list of four specific steps by year-end.

The European Union has taken the lead on regulating such tech giants, and the idea of doing likewise has gained traction in the U.S., but Japan has been slow to follow suit. European efforts on this front will likely serve as a useful reference for the committee on competition in digital markets, Japan's first interministerial body on the topic.

The head of the Japan Fair Trade Commission joined cabinet ministers and other policy heavyweights on the committee. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, serving as chairman, laid out an agenda of working in concert with other countries to lead international discussion on the issue.

The proposed M&A review process would require tech companies to notify the FTC for deals considered likely to impact the domestic market. The trade watchdog would also be able to independently launch reviews without receiving notice. The measure is geared toward monitoring deals involving smaller companies that might lead to future monopolies via access to valuable data.

Oct 05
Oct 04
Decline in South Korean tourists takes toll on small Japanese firms
Head to the winding streets of Tokyo’s trendy Omotesando district on any given day and you’ll see young South Korean women taking selfies in front of popular cafes or snapping photos of their logo-emblazoned coffee cups. (Japan Times)
Oct 04
Uber Eats delivery staff in Japan form labor union
Japan staff of Uber Technologies Inc.’s food delivery service Uber Eats formed a labor union Thursday to negotiate contract terms and seek improved working conditions. (Japan Times)
Oct 02
400,000 users still have deposits in 7pay as Seven-Eleven scraps embattled service
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has terminated its embattled 7pay smartphone-based cashless payment service, leaving around 400,000 users still with unused deposits in the service. (Japan Times)
Oct 01
SoftBank's break-even valuation for WeWork seen at $24bn
The extent of SoftBank Group's exposure to the recent woes at WeWork is the talk of the town, as the U.S. office-sharing startup said Monday that it will officially scrap an initial public offering planned for this month. (Nikkei)
Sep 27
Sep 26
Japan's $1.5tn pension fund to go all in on green bonds
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund will begin allocating substantial amounts of money to bonds with an environmental purpose as early as the fiscal year beginning next April, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Sep 24
Why Japan could be the answer to Bitcoin's success
The success of Bitcoin around the world is the cause of regular debate, and even Donald Trump has got involved with the conversation recently. However, while some may see the US, European countries or even Africa as the answer to Bitcoin’s success, it could turn out to be Japan leading the charge. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 24
SEC charges Nissan, ex-CEO Ghosn with hiding $140 mil from investors
U.S. securities regulators on Monday charged Japanese automaker Nissan and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn with hiding more than $140 million in Ghosn's expected retirement income from investors. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
SoftBank turns against WeWork's parent CEO Neumann
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, the biggest investor in WeWork owner The We Company, is exploring ways to replace Adam Neumann as chief executive of the U.S. office-sharing start-up, four people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. (Japan Today)