Schoolteacher bullied by colleagues; curry rubbed against eyes
Japan Today -- Oct 05
A male teacher at an elementary school in western Japan has complained of being bullied by four senior colleagues, claiming they daubed curry on his body and rubbed spicy soup against his eyes, a local education board said Friday.

The teacher in his 20s at Higashisuma Elementary School in Kobe has been on leave since last month following the harassment by his co-workers -- three men and a woman in their 30s and 40s -- that began last year, according to the city's education board.

The four admitted to bullying the male teacher as well as three other junior co-workers also in their 20s. The board said it removed the four -- all involved in the school's bully prevention program -- from teaching positions earlier this week and is considering taking disciplinary action against them.

The first victim complained that the senior teachers rubbed spicy ramen noodle soup against his eyes, forced him to drink alcohol and text obscene messages to a female teacher through a messaging app, got on top of his car and spilled drinks in the vehicle, and hit him on the bottom, according to the board.

The three other victims -- a man and two women -- also reported suffering verbal abuse and sexual harassment from the four, the board added.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Oct 05
Schoolteacher bullied by colleagues; curry rubbed against eyes
A male teacher at an elementary school in western Japan has complained of being bullied by four senior colleagues, claiming they daubed curry on his body and rubbed spicy soup against his eyes, a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)
Oct 02
'I can barely make ends meet': Low-income families in Japan fret over tax hike
The consumption tax hike to 10 percent Tuesday has left low-income households already struggling to make ends meet worrying about how to cope with the higher cost of living. (Japan Times)
Oct 01
20% of male govt. officials take childcare leave
A record high percentage of Japan's male government officials took childcare leave in the fiscal year that ended in March. (NHK)
Sep 28
20,000 foreign kids may have no education in Japan
Japan's education ministry says as many as 20,000 foreign children living in the country are believed not to be receiving school education. (NHK)
Sep 28
Gov't to study whether to introduce joint custody of children
The Justice Ministry said Friday it will launch a study by the end of this year on whether to introduce a system of joint custody in Japan, where child custody is awarded to one parent after divorce. (Japan Today)
Sep 27
Bullying in college: Top things you have never heard
If you ask people in the street about bullying, the chances are you will hear that most of them believe that bullying is something that happens and stays in high school. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 26
3 Japanese named as potential Nobel laureates
Three Japanese researchers are among potential Nobel laureates in a list released by a US information service company. This year's winners will be announced beginning October 7. (NHK)
Sep 22
Private women's university in Miyagi to accept transgender students
A private women's university in Miyagi Prefecture said Saturday it will start accepting from April 2021 students who were born male but identify themselves as female, becoming the first private institution to admit such transgender students. (Japan Today)
Sep 19
Application starts for English test under new college entrance system
The operator of a private-sector English proficiency test began accepting applications Wednesday for its tests that will serve as a component of Japan’s new standardized university entrance exam. (Japan Times)
Sep 16
Japan's elderly population hits record high
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their proportion to the overall population, have both marked record highs. (NHK)