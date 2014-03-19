Rip-off bars are taking advantage of Japan's tourism boom
Japan Times -- Oct 05
With the number of foreign tourists to Japan increasing by the year, authorities are warning visitors to steer clear of so-called rip-off bars.

Such establishments have been a problem for a number of years but police are no closer to being able to shut them down, with many operating in a gray zone that protects them from prosecution.

The U.S. Embassy issued warnings about such establishments in 2014 and again as recently as 2017.

“We remind U.S. citizens to exercise caution and maintain security awareness in entertainment districts like Roppongi and Shinjuku’s Kabukicho, as drink-spiking incidents over the years have routinely led to robbery and occasionally resulted in physical and sexual assaults,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement in 2014. “In most drink-spiking reports, the victim unknowingly drinks a beverage that has been mixed with a drug, rendering the victim unconscious or dazed for several hours, during which time the victim’s credit card is stolen or used for large purchases. Some victims regain consciousness in the bar or club; other victims may awaken on the street or in other unknown locations.”

Whether a victim is drugged or not, the chain of events is typically the same. They’re lured into an establishment by a street tout (kyaku-biki) and charged exorbitant prices by the operators, usually under the threat of physical violence if they refuse to cough up the cash.

Customers are often escorted to a nearby ATM and instructed to withdraw the amount owed.

If a customer is unfortunate enough to have been drugged, they’re obviously in no fit state to argue. It can also be easier for the bar operators to get money out of them, forcing them to sign credit card bills that can amount to tens of thousands of yen without even having to make the trip to an ATM.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Oct 05
Rugby fans throng Japan, spilling out on less-beaten paths
The Rugby World Cup is bringing waves of foreign visitors to venues throughout Japan, along with their spending to areas often overlooked in favor of big cities like Tokyo and Osaka. (Nikkei)
Oct 05
Rip-off bars are taking advantage of Japan's tourism boom
With the number of foreign tourists to Japan increasing by the year, authorities are warning visitors to steer clear of so-called rip-off bars. (Japan Times)
Oct 05
Schoolteacher bullied by colleagues; curry rubbed against eyes
A male teacher at an elementary school in western Japan has complained of being bullied by four senior colleagues, claiming they daubed curry on his body and rubbed spicy soup against his eyes, a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)
Oct 05
Japanese spacecraft releases rover toward asteroid in last mission
Japan’s space agency says its Hayabusa2 spacecraft has released a small rover that will land on the surface of an asteroid as part its final mission before heading back to Earth. (Japan Today)
Oct 04
JAL seating map with child icon stirs controversy
A Japanese airline seat-booking system that shows where young children will be sitting on flights is stirring controversy through overseas media and social networking services. (NHK)
Oct 04
Typhoon Mitag downgraded to extratropical cyclone
Typhoon Mitag, which is traveling across the Sea of Japan and has brought torrential rain to the western region, was downgraded Thursday to an extratropical cyclone, but powerful winds were still expected in areas facing the sea, the weather agency said. (Japan Times)
Oct 04
Court rules against 2016 deportation order for dolphin activist
A Japanese court ruled on Thursday against a government deportation order issued to a U.S. activist opposing dolphin hunts when he tried to enter Japan three years ago. (Kyodo)
Oct 04
Tokyo ready to share info on North Korea missile with Seoul despite row
Japan is ready to share, as requested by South Korea, information related to the launch a day earlier of what North Korea claims to have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile, government sources said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
S.Korean fighter jet flies over Takeshima Islands
A South Korean F-15 fighter jet has flown over the Takeshima Islands in the Sea of Japan as part of an Armed Forces Day ceremony. The islands are controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan. (NHK)
Oct 02
Parents of 7-year-old girl missing for 10 days at Yamanashi campsite speak of agony, hope
The parents of a 7-year-old girl who went missing at a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Monday spoke publicly for the first time about their agony and hope for their daughter’s safe return. They also gave permission for the police to release a photo of their daughter, Misaki Ogura. (Japan Today)