EU to ease restrictions on Japanese food imports
NHK -- Oct 06
The European Union has informed the Japanese government that it will likely ease import restrictions on Japanese food products before the end of the year.

The EU has required radiation tests and safety certificates for agricultural and fishery products from 12 prefectures since the 2011 accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe late last month that the restrictions will be eased by the end of the year if everything goes smoothly.

After the easing, safety certificates will no longer be required for any products from Iwate, Tochigi and Chiba Prefectures; for fishery products from Miyagi, Ibaraki and Gunma Prefectures; and mushrooms from Ibaraki, Niigata and Nagano Prefectures.

The foreign ministry says the easing of restrictions by the EU that has many European member states will have a significant meaning.

The ministry plans to urge other countries that continue to have restrictions to remove them soon as well.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Oct 06
EU to ease restrictions on Japanese food imports
The European Union has informed the Japanese government that it will likely ease import restrictions on Japanese food products before the end of the year. (NHK)
Oct 04
Tokyo ready to share info on North Korea missile with Seoul despite row
Japan is ready to share, as requested by South Korea, information related to the launch a day earlier of what North Korea claims to have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile, government sources said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 03
N.Korea succeeds in test-firing SLBM
North Korea's state-run media reports that the country has succeeded in test-firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM. (NHK)
Oct 02
S.Korean fighter jet flies over Takeshima Islands
A South Korean F-15 fighter jet has flown over the Takeshima Islands in the Sea of Japan as part of an Armed Forces Day ceremony. The islands are controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan. (NHK)
Oct 02
Abe promotes merits of Japan-U.S. trade pact, vows steps for farmers
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday Japan's national interests are protected under a trade agreement with the United States but he vowed to prepare measures to address the concerns of farmers in the country before the pact takes effect. (Kyodo)
Oct 01
Japan consumption tax rises to 10%
In Japan, the consumption tax rose from 8 to 10 percent on Tuesday. The government says the increase was needed to help cover ballooning social security costs and pay down massive public debt. (NHK)
Oct 01
Ex-town official kept KEPCO cash and gift list
NHK has learned that a deceased deputy town mayor in Fukui Prefecture kept a detailed list of cash and gifts he gave to officials of Kansai Electric Power Company, which runs a nuclear power plant in the town. (NHK)
Sep 30
US-Japan trade deal is victory for Abe, not Trump
Donald Trump may be famous -- among other things -- for his book "The Art of the Deal." But last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe schooled the obsessively transactional U.S. president on how a real deal is done. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Anti-NHK party head suggests genocide to solve overpopulation
The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, makes a remark hinting that genocide is the solution to overpopulation in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday. (Kyodo)
Sep 27
Japan escapes auto tariffs, but Trump is not done with trade deal
During a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan trade agreement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump invited in members of farming organizations to the room at the InterContinental New York Barclay to witness his accomplishment. (Nikkei)