Man attempts to torch residence of ex-girlfriend in Meguro
tokyoreporter.com -- Oct 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly attempting to set fire to the residence of his former girlfriend in Meguro Ward, reports TBS News (Oct. 4).

At around 5:00 a.m. on September 17, Keijiro Hamago allegedly set fire to a garbage bag at the entrance of the residence.

Hamago, who was accused of attempted arson on Thursday, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the woman was inside the residence with a male acquaintance at the time of the incident. Hamago used a key in his possession to open the front door.

When another lock kept him from opening the front door fully, Hamago lit the bag and tossed into the gap between the door and the frame. The woman then extinguished the fire with water from saucepan.

Neither the woman nor the male acquaintance were injured, police said.

東京・目黒区で元交際相手の部屋に火を付けようとしたとして、20歳の男が逮捕されました。 　目黒区のマンションの一室に火を付けたとして、3日に逮捕された浜砂慶次郎容疑者。火を付けられたのは浜砂容疑者の元交際相手の家でした。警視庁によりますと、事件当時、部屋の中には女性と知人の男性がいたといいます。そこへ浜砂容疑者が訪れて火を付けたとみられています。 　浜砂容疑者は持っていた合鍵を使ってドアを開けました。ところが、内鍵が掛けられていたため、ドアを完全に開けることはできませんでした。小さな隙間からライターのオイル缶のようなものを投げ入れ、火を付けたとみられています。玄関に投げられた火はごみ袋に引火。女性が鍋で何度か水を掛けて消火したため、火事にはならなかったということです。部屋にいた2人にけがはありませんでした。浜砂容疑者は「覚えていない」と容疑を否認しています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
Man attempts to torch residence of ex-girlfriend in Meguro
