Naomi Osaka overcomes world No. 1 Ash Barty to win fifth title
Japan Times -- Oct 07
Japan’s Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat French Open champion and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Sunday and win the China Open.

It was Osaka’s fifth career championship, following her victory in last month’s Toray Pan Pacific Open. The 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win evened her career record against the Australian at 2-2.

“I was telling myself to keep fighting even though my attitude was really trash,” said Osaka, whom Barty succeeded as No. 1 this summer. “This is a final. I’m really privileged to be here in the first place, so keep fighting.”

Osaka rolled through her first two service games, but couldn’t nail her serves in the sixth game. After Barty held serve in a tough fifth game, she broke Osaka in the next game after six deuces. Both players then held serve with Barty clinching the first set with an ace.

With a towel over head at the changeover, Osaka got a pep talk from her father and coach Leonard Francois, and then blasted through her first service game.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Oct 07
Fertility crash: Japan's births headed below 900,000 this year
The number of babies born in Japan is declining even faster than expected, highlighting the need to support families in order to avert even greater strain on the nation's social safety net and economy. (Nikkei)
Oct 07
Oct 07
Police in Yamanashi end search for missing girl
Police in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, say they will end their large-scale search efforts for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from a camp site last month. (NHK)
Oct 05
Rugby fans throng Japan, spilling out on less-beaten paths
The Rugby World Cup is bringing waves of foreign visitors to venues throughout Japan, along with their spending to areas often overlooked in favor of big cities like Tokyo and Osaka. (Nikkei)
Oct 05
Rip-off bars are taking advantage of Japan's tourism boom
With the number of foreign tourists to Japan increasing by the year, authorities are warning visitors to steer clear of so-called rip-off bars. (Japan Times)
Oct 05
Schoolteacher bullied by colleagues; curry rubbed against eyes
A male teacher at an elementary school in western Japan has complained of being bullied by four senior colleagues, claiming they daubed curry on his body and rubbed spicy soup against his eyes, a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)
Oct 05
Japanese spacecraft releases rover toward asteroid in last mission
Japan’s space agency says its Hayabusa2 spacecraft has released a small rover that will land on the surface of an asteroid as part its final mission before heading back to Earth. (Japan Today)
Oct 04
JAL seating map with child icon stirs controversy
A Japanese airline seat-booking system that shows where young children will be sitting on flights is stirring controversy through overseas media and social networking services. (NHK)
Oct 04
Typhoon Mitag downgraded to extratropical cyclone
Typhoon Mitag, which is traveling across the Sea of Japan and has brought torrential rain to the western region, was downgraded Thursday to an extratropical cyclone, but powerful winds were still expected in areas facing the sea, the weather agency said. (Japan Times)
Oct 04
Court rules against 2016 deportation order for dolphin activist
A Japanese court ruled on Thursday against a government deportation order issued to a U.S. activist opposing dolphin hunts when he tried to enter Japan three years ago. (Kyodo)