Police in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, say they will end their large-scale search efforts for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from a camp site last month.
Misaki Ogura, an elementary school first grader from the city of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, disappeared from a campground in the village of Doshi on September 21.
On Sunday, the chief of the local police station announced the termination of large-scale search activities for the girl. He said the police will continue to pursue the case with a focus on information gathering.
No clues have been found so far, despite search efforts by a total of about 1,700 police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel.
The number of babies born in Japan is declining even faster than expected, highlighting the need to support families in order to avert even greater strain on the nation's social safety net and economy. (Nikkei)
A male teacher at an elementary school in western Japan has complained of being bullied by four senior colleagues, claiming they daubed curry on his body and rubbed spicy soup against his eyes, a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)
Typhoon Mitag, which is traveling across the Sea of Japan and has brought torrential rain to the western region, was downgraded Thursday to an extratropical cyclone, but powerful winds were still expected in areas facing the sea, the weather agency said. (Japan Times)