Police in Yamanashi end search for missing girl
NHK -- Oct 07
Police in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, say they will end their large-scale search efforts for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from a camp site last month.

Misaki Ogura, an elementary school first grader from the city of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, disappeared from a campground in the village of Doshi on September 21.

On Sunday, the chief of the local police station announced the termination of large-scale search activities for the girl. He said the police will continue to pursue the case with a focus on information gathering.

No clues have been found so far, despite search efforts by a total of about 1,700 police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel.

山梨県のキャンプ場で行方が分からなくなった小学1年の女の子について、6日に大規模な捜索が打ち切られました。これを受けて母親が心境を語りました。 　美咲ちゃんの母親・小倉とも子さん（36）：「いまだ靴一つも見つからないような状態で手掛かりが全くありません。親として諦めることはしたくないので、これからも全力で捜索を続けていきたい」 　先月21日、山梨県道志村のキャンプ場で小倉美咲ちゃん（7）の行方が分からなくなり、警察や自衛隊など延べ1700人が16日間、捜索してきました。しかし、発見することはできず、大規模な捜索は6日夕方をもって打ち切られました。今後は発見につながる手掛かりを得るために情報収集を続けていくとしています。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Oct 07
Fertility crash: Japan's births headed below 900,000 this year
The number of babies born in Japan is declining even faster than expected, highlighting the need to support families in order to avert even greater strain on the nation's social safety net and economy. (Nikkei)
Oct 07
Naomi Osaka overcomes world No. 1 Ash Barty to win fifth title
Japan’s Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat French Open champion and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Sunday and win the China Open. (Japan Times)
Oct 07
Police in Yamanashi end search for missing girl
Police in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, say they will end their large-scale search efforts for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from a camp site last month. (NHK)
Oct 05
Rugby fans throng Japan, spilling out on less-beaten paths
The Rugby World Cup is bringing waves of foreign visitors to venues throughout Japan, along with their spending to areas often overlooked in favor of big cities like Tokyo and Osaka. (Nikkei)
Oct 05
Rip-off bars are taking advantage of Japan's tourism boom
With the number of foreign tourists to Japan increasing by the year, authorities are warning visitors to steer clear of so-called rip-off bars. (Japan Times)
Oct 05
Schoolteacher bullied by colleagues; curry rubbed against eyes
A male teacher at an elementary school in western Japan has complained of being bullied by four senior colleagues, claiming they daubed curry on his body and rubbed spicy soup against his eyes, a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)
Oct 05
Japanese spacecraft releases rover toward asteroid in last mission
Japan’s space agency says its Hayabusa2 spacecraft has released a small rover that will land on the surface of an asteroid as part its final mission before heading back to Earth. (Japan Today)
Oct 04
JAL seating map with child icon stirs controversy
A Japanese airline seat-booking system that shows where young children will be sitting on flights is stirring controversy through overseas media and social networking services. (NHK)
Oct 04
Typhoon Mitag downgraded to extratropical cyclone
Typhoon Mitag, which is traveling across the Sea of Japan and has brought torrential rain to the western region, was downgraded Thursday to an extratropical cyclone, but powerful winds were still expected in areas facing the sea, the weather agency said. (Japan Times)
Oct 04
Court rules against 2016 deportation order for dolphin activist
A Japanese court ruled on Thursday against a government deportation order issued to a U.S. activist opposing dolphin hunts when he tried to enter Japan three years ago. (Kyodo)