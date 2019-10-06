Police in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, say they will end their large-scale search efforts for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from a camp site last month.

Misaki Ogura, an elementary school first grader from the city of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, disappeared from a campground in the village of Doshi on September 21.

On Sunday, the chief of the local police station announced the termination of large-scale search activities for the girl. He said the police will continue to pursue the case with a focus on information gathering.

No clues have been found so far, despite search efforts by a total of about 1,700 police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel.

山梨県のキャンプ場で行方が分からなくなった小学1年の女の子について、6日に大規模な捜索が打ち切られました。これを受けて母親が心境を語りました。 美咲ちゃんの母親・小倉とも子さん（36）：「いまだ靴一つも見つからないような状態で手掛かりが全くありません。親として諦めることはしたくないので、これからも全力で捜索を続けていきたい」 先月21日、山梨県道志村のキャンプ場で小倉美咲ちゃん（7）の行方が分からなくなり、警察や自衛隊など延べ1700人が16日間、捜索してきました。しかし、発見することはできず、大規模な捜索は6日夕方をもって打ち切られました。今後は発見につながる手掛かりを得るために情報収集を続けていくとしています。