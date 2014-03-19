Extremely large typhoon draws bead on Japan, could hit main islands this weekend
Japan Times -- Oct 08
The extremely large typhoon Hagibis is gaining force over the Pacific south of Japan and is forecast to approach Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu during the upcoming three-day weekend, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency called Monday for precautions and early preparations in anticipation of the season’s 19th typhoon hitting the main islands.

As of Monday evening, Hagibis was moving over the Mariana Islands on a west-northwesterly track, the agency said.

The typhoon was expected to turn north and approach areas around Daitojima in Okinawa around Friday.

Hagibis may head on to Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu, lashing those areas from Saturday to Sunday, the agency said.

The storm was forecast to cause high waves in Okinawa as well as the Ogasawara Islands around the middle of the week, and on the Pacific coast of Honshu around Friday.

There is also a risk of storms and heavy rains starting around Saturday in a wide range of areas from western to northern parts of the country.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Oct 08
Extremely large typhoon draws bead on Japan, could hit main islands this weekend
The extremely large typhoon Hagibis is gaining force over the Pacific south of Japan and is forecast to approach Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu during the upcoming three-day weekend, the Meteorological Agency said. (Japan Times)
Oct 08
Dozens of N Koreans rescued after fishing boat collides with Japanese patrol vessel
Japanese authorities said they rescued "dozens" of North Korean fishermen after their boat collided with a Japanese patrol vessel and sank Monday in areas crowded with poachers. (Japan Today)
Oct 08
Is Japan's after-work drinking culture a thing of the past?
Japan's corporate culture traditionally demands long hours, commitment to the company, and frequent drinking sessions. Peer-pressure is still there, but a younger generation of workers is beginning to abstain. (dw.com)
Oct 07
Fertility crash: Japan's births headed below 900,000 this year
The number of babies born in Japan is declining even faster than expected, highlighting the need to support families in order to avert even greater strain on the nation's social safety net and economy. (Nikkei)
Oct 07
Naomi Osaka overcomes world No. 1 Ash Barty to win fifth title
Japan’s Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat French Open champion and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Sunday and win the China Open. (Japan Times)
Oct 07
Police in Yamanashi end search for missing girl
Police in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, say they will end their large-scale search efforts for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from a camp site last month. (NHK)
Oct 05
Rugby fans throng Japan, spilling out on less-beaten paths
The Rugby World Cup is bringing waves of foreign visitors to venues throughout Japan, along with their spending to areas often overlooked in favor of big cities like Tokyo and Osaka. (Nikkei)
Oct 05
Rip-off bars are taking advantage of Japan's tourism boom
With the number of foreign tourists to Japan increasing by the year, authorities are warning visitors to steer clear of so-called rip-off bars. (Japan Times)
Oct 05
Schoolteacher bullied by colleagues; curry rubbed against eyes
A male teacher at an elementary school in western Japan has complained of being bullied by four senior colleagues, claiming they daubed curry on his body and rubbed spicy soup against his eyes, a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)
Oct 05
Japanese spacecraft releases rover toward asteroid in last mission
Japan’s space agency says its Hayabusa2 spacecraft has released a small rover that will land on the surface of an asteroid as part its final mission before heading back to Earth. (Japan Today)