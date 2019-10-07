Bullet trains get new food delivery service
NHK -- Oct 08
A new food delivery service will be available to passengers traveling by Shinkansen bullet train to the Sea of Japan coast areas of Niigata and Yamagata prefectures.

East Japan Railway Company on Monday introduced the new menu that will give Shinkansen passengers a taste of farm products from Niigata Prefecture.

The service was developed as part of a major regional campaign to attract tourists to Niigata Prefecture and the Shonai area of Yamagata Prefecture.

Passengers can enjoy foods featuring local specialties such as bottled stew made from beef and shiitake mushrooms as well as light meals like donuts with figs.

Customers can place an order by scanning a QR code at their seat or on a pamphlet into a smartphone. The food will then be delivered to the seat by the crew.

News source: NHK
