Nissan Motor has appointed senior vice president Makoto Uchida to be its next president and chief executive officer. His predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned in September over his overcompensation.
Hardly a day goes by without news of SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son. The global technology investor is convinced that the future belongs to artificial intelligence, but he is also dissatisfied with his performance today and what he sees as a lack of drive in the Japanese business world. (Nikkei)
Japan's corporate culture traditionally demands long hours, commitment to the company, and frequent drinking sessions. Peer-pressure is still there, but a younger generation of workers is beginning to abstain. (dw.com)
Airbnb's chief executive is optimistic about the company's prospects in the year ahead, saying he expects next summer's Tokyo Games to provide a much-needed boost in Japan while the home-sharing service heads into its planned stock market flotation with a "very healthy balance sheet." (Nikkei)
Japan will require technology companies to seek approval for mergers and acquisitions worth 40 billion yen ($374 million) or more, Nikkei has learned, under proposals put together by a digital antitrust committee convened for the first time Friday.
Head to the winding streets of Tokyo’s trendy Omotesando district on any given day and you’ll see young South Korean women taking selfies in front of popular cafes or snapping photos of their logo-emblazoned coffee cups. (Japan Times)