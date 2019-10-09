The Chairman of Kansai Electric Power Company, Makoto Yagi, is said to be considering stepping down in connection with a money scandal.

KEPCO President Shigeki Iwane also reportedly intends to resign after an independent panel concludes its probe into the scandal.

The two executives are among the KEPCO officials who received cash and gifts from a former deputy mayor of Takahama in Fukui Prefecture. The town hosts one of the company's nuclear plants.

The utility has disclosed that Yagi received gold coins, shopping coupons and suits worth about 80,000 dollars from Eiji Moriyama, who died earlier this year.

Iwane received gold coins worth 14,000 dollars.