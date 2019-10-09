Nissan Motor has appointed senior vice president Makoto Uchida to be its next president and chief executive officer. His predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned in September over his overcompensation.

Nissan's board of directors met on Tuesday to choose the new CEO.

Uchida will be tasked to review the company's relationship with alliance partner Renault and improve Nissan's performance.

The board also named Mitsubishi Motors' chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta as Nissan's COO. Gupta is originally from Renault.

The directors also decided to appoint Nissan's senior vice president Jun Seki as vice COO.

Nissan says it will aim for the personnel changes to take effect on January 1 at the latest.

Uchida is 53 years old. He joined Nissan in 2003 after working for a trading company. He has headed Nissan's joint venture in China since last year.

日産自動車は新たな社長に専務執行役員の内田誠氏が昇格する人事を決めました。 日産自動車・木村康取締役会議長：「取締役会としては内田氏が今後の日産自動車を前進させるのにふさわしいリーダーであると判断致しました」 日産の新たな社長に就く内田氏は、専務執行役員で中国事業のトップを務めています。日産は去年、ゴーン前会長が逮捕・起訴され、その後、西川前社長がガバナンス改善などを進めていました。しかし、西川氏自身に過去の不正報酬問題が明らかになった後、先月に社長を辞任したため後任選びを急いでいました。日産は53歳の内田氏でトップの若返りを図り、ナンバー2のCOO（最高執行責任者）にはルノーの幹部だったアシュワニ・グプタ氏が就き、ルノーとの提携を強化しながら早期の業績回復を目指します。来年1月までに新体制に移行する方針です。