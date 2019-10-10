Typhoon Hagibis approaching Japan
NHK -- Oct 10
Japan is bracing for another powerful typhoon. The storm could hit wide areas of the country over the upcoming three-day weekend and weather officials are urging people to be prepared.

Japan Meteorological Agency's Ryuta Kurora says "The storm is strong, and may impact many parts of the country. People across the nation and those living in areas affected by the last storm, please stay on the alert."

Officials at the Meteorological Agency say Typhoon Hagibis has become particularly powerful. It was approaching the Ogasawara Islands Thursday morning.

They say the typhoon could come close to or make landfall in eastern Japan before moving northward on Saturday through Sunday.

Winds will pick up strength over the Ogasawara Islands on Thursday. Seas will become extremely rough around the Okinawa region and surges will occur along the Pacific coast of Japan from Friday.

The Agency says Typhoon Hagibis may cause as much damage as the last powerful storm did in Chiba Prefecture and other areas last month.

Train operators in the Greater Tokyo area say they will use social media and their own websites to issue notifications if they need to cancel any services.

Japan is currently hosting the Rugby World Cup. Fans are worried the typhoon may cause some games to be canceled, as matches are scheduled Friday through Sunday.

News source: NHK
