Amazon leaves packages at the door, defying Japan's service culture
Nikkei -- Dec 06
In a country where customer service is a point of pride, Amazon Japan is challenging the status quo by daring to leave packages at the door.

Amazon is aiming to offer the option nationwide next year through Japan's postal service, which operates 24,000 post stations across the country. The company has been testing the service since February in areas where it has its own delivery networks, allowing customers the option to have packages dropped off at their doors or garages.

Most packages in Japan need to be delivered in person, meaning about 20% require multiple attempts. This translates to about 90,000 additional workers a year -- a heavy burden in a nation reeling from labor shortages.

As part of the drop-off service, Japan Post will have deliverers take photos of the packages at their drop-off locations. They will then be sent to recipients through an app or email.

If packages are stolen or damaged after delivery, Amazon will issue a refund or a replacement item. The company will also work to allay customer concerns about drop-off deliveries, like the risk of theft and the visibility of shipping labels.

Amazon Japan wants to start leaving packages at the door across the country next year.

In New York, for example, 90,000 packages reportedly disappear every day, according to the New York Times. People are installing doorbell cameras and larger mailboxes that can fit boxes to prevent theft, while Amazon offers real-time tracking so recipients can be at home when packages arrive.

While drop-off deliveries are common in markets like the U.S. and China, they are still unusual in Japan. In March, Japan Post became the first big shipping company in the country to offer the option. But the service is struggling to gain traction over questions of who would be responsible in case of theft or damages.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Dec 10
LDP ponders tax breaks to spread 5G networks across Japan
The Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel is considering giving preferential tax treatment to mobile phone carriers and others to help spread fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed wireless communications services. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Kirin restaurant to introduce smartphone order, payment service
Restaurant operator Kirin City Co. will introduce a new service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones, according to parent Kirin Holdings Co. (Japan Times)
Dec 09
Elon Musk is wrong to praise Japanese giant's block on short-selling
When the infamous Elon Musk of electric-car company Tesla praises your business strategy, you may be on the wrong side of an issue. (Nikkei)
Dec 07
Japan's households tighten purse strings as sales tax, typhoon hit
Japanese households cut their spending for the first time in almost a year in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to rein in expenses and natural disasters disrupted business. (Japan Today)
Dec 06
Amazon leaves packages at the door, defying Japan's service culture
In a country where customer service is a point of pride, Amazon Japan is challenging the status quo by daring to leave packages at the door. (Nikkei)
Dec 06
Nissan gives U.S. workers two unpaid days off as America sales slump
Nissan Motor Co. is making its U.S. factory and office employees take two days off without pay amid slumping sales. (Japan Times)
Dec 06
Dentsu again found violating rules on overtime hours
Dentsu Inc said Thursday it has again received a warning from labor authorities over its illegal overtime practices. (Japan Today)
Dec 03
Kyoto beguiles luxury hotel operators from Japan and abroad
Kyoto is one of Japan's best-known tourist destinations and offers a number of choices for luxury accommodations. (Nikkei)
Nov 29
Panasonic leaves semiconductor business with Taiwan sale
Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic Corp is abandoning the semiconductor business with the sale of its last business in that sector to a Taiwanese company. (Japan Today)
Nov 29
Busty Japanese YouTuber chef sells ad space on her chest, fans enthralled by cooking videos
Real estate experts say that the three most important things are location, location, and location, and that holds true for advertising too. (soranews24.com)