Police in Saitama City have arrested a 51-year-old Iranian man on suspicion of killing his 50-year-old Iranian ex-wife in a park.

Police received a called from a 15-year-old boy at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, saying that a man and a woman “who looked foreign” were fighting in a park in Iwatsuki Ward, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived, they found the woman lying in some bushes, with a stab wound to the neck. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim, who lived in Hasuda, Saitama Prefecture, had previously consulted Iwatsuki police three times between May and September about trouble with her ex-husband. In November, the woman told police she hadn't seen her husband again and that she was OK.