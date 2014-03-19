A senior member of a splinter group from Japan's largest crime syndicate has been arrested for allegedly shooting a member of the parent group in Kobe in August amid a gang feud, police said.
Hiroji Nakata, a leader within the splinter group, is suspected of shooting a 51-year-old man affiliated with the main yakuza organization, Yamaguchi-gumi, on Aug 21 in Kobe's Chuo Ward, leaving him with serious injuries.
The police did not reveal whether Nakata, 60, admits to the charge of attempted murder.
According to the police, Nakata rode up on a moped and allegedly shot the man who was in a vehicle in front of his group's office. Nakata himself is thought to be the gunman despite his high rank in the crime syndicate.
Police are on high alert as the feud between Yamaguchi-gumi and the splinter group, Kobe-yamaguchi-gumi, appears to be escalating.
Empress Masako said Monday she is happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement rituals, and pledged to continue such work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people. (Japan Times)
Police in Kitagata, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he pepper sprayed employees and customers at a supermarket in August. (Japan Today)
A senior member of a splinter group from Japan's largest crime syndicate has been arrested for allegedly shooting a member of the parent group in Kobe in August amid a gang feud, police said. (Japan Today)
A 52-year-old in Hyogo Prefecture filed a claim on Tuesday over the constitutionality of a law that blocks those with children who are minors from changing their sex in the official family registry. (Japan Times)
A Japanese woman whose campaign against mandatory high heels in the workplace won broad public support has stepped up her fight against strict corporate dress codes -- including a de-facto ban on women wearing glasses. (Japan Today)