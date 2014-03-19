Prosecutors indicted on Friday actress Erika Sawajiri on charges of possessing the illegal drugs MDMA and LSD following her arrest last month.
The police searched her home in Tokyo last month when she returned after a night out at a club and found 0.19 grams of powder containing MDMA, 0.6 grams of liquid containing LSD and a small piece of paper laced with LSD.
Her attorney has made a request to the Tokyo District Court for the 33-year-old actress to be released on bail, and the court granted the request the same day, setting the bail at 5 million yen.
A car believed to be carrying Sawajiri left a police station in Tokyo later Friday. The vehicle's side and rear windows were covered by curtains as it drove through a swarm of media cameras and headed for a hospital.
Sawajiri, arrested on Nov 16, has admitted to using marijuana, LSD, cocaine and MDMA, according to investigative sources.
Empress Masako said Monday she is happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement rituals, and pledged to continue such work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people. (Japan Times)
Police in Kitagata, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he pepper sprayed employees and customers at a supermarket in August. (Japan Today)
A senior member of a splinter group from Japan's largest crime syndicate has been arrested for allegedly shooting a member of the parent group in Kobe in August amid a gang feud, police said. (Japan Today)
A 52-year-old in Hyogo Prefecture filed a claim on Tuesday over the constitutionality of a law that blocks those with children who are minors from changing their sex in the official family registry. (Japan Times)
A Japanese woman whose campaign against mandatory high heels in the workplace won broad public support has stepped up her fight against strict corporate dress codes -- including a de-facto ban on women wearing glasses. (Japan Today)