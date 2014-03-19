Prosecutors indicted on Friday actress Erika Sawajiri on charges of possessing the illegal drugs MDMA and LSD following her arrest last month.

The police searched her home in Tokyo last month when she returned after a night out at a club and found 0.19 grams of powder containing MDMA, 0.6 grams of liquid containing LSD and a small piece of paper laced with LSD.

Her attorney has made a request to the Tokyo District Court for the 33-year-old actress to be released on bail, and the court granted the request the same day, setting the bail at 5 million yen.

A car believed to be carrying Sawajiri left a police station in Tokyo later Friday. The vehicle's side and rear windows were covered by curtains as it drove through a swarm of media cameras and headed for a hospital.

Sawajiri, arrested on Nov 16, has admitted to using marijuana, LSD, cocaine and MDMA, according to investigative sources.