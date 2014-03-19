Actress Sawajiri indicted on drug possession charges
Japan Today -- Dec 07
Prosecutors indicted on Friday actress Erika Sawajiri on charges of possessing the illegal drugs MDMA and LSD following her arrest last month.

The police searched her home in Tokyo last month when she returned after a night out at a club and found 0.19 grams of powder containing MDMA, 0.6 grams of liquid containing LSD and a small piece of paper laced with LSD.

Her attorney has made a request to the Tokyo District Court for the 33-year-old actress to be released on bail, and the court granted the request the same day, setting the bail at 5 million yen.

A car believed to be carrying Sawajiri left a police station in Tokyo later Friday. The vehicle's side and rear windows were covered by curtains as it drove through a swarm of media cameras and headed for a hospital.

Sawajiri, arrested on Nov 16, has admitted to using marijuana, LSD, cocaine and MDMA, according to investigative sources.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Dec 10
Empress Masako pledges to help emperor more and bring happiness to the people in birthday message
Empress Masako said Monday she is happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement rituals, and pledged to continue such work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people. (Japan Times)
Dec 08
Cooked radish served at year-end ritual in Kyoto
A Buddhist temple in Kyoto is holding its annual year-end event serving cooked Japanese radish, or daikon, to pray for the good health of visitors. (NHK)
Dec 07
Actress Sawajiri indicted on drug possession charges
Prosecutors indicted on Friday actress Erika Sawajiri on charges of possessing the illegal drugs MDMA and LSD following her arrest last month. (Japan Today)
Dec 07
Man arrested for pepper spraying customers at supermarket in Gifu
Police in Kitagata, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he pepper sprayed employees and customers at a supermarket in August. (Japan Today)
Dec 06
Niigata man gets life for driving car into girl, 7, then molesting and strangling her
The Niigata District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old schoolgirl last year. (Japan Times)
Dec 06
Iranian man arrested over ex-wife’s murder in Saitama park
Police in Saitama City have arrested a 51-year-old Iranian man on suspicion of killing his 50-year-old Iranian ex-wife in a park. (Japan Today)
Dec 06
Gang leader arrested over August shooting in Kobe
A senior member of a splinter group from Japan's largest crime syndicate has been arrested for allegedly shooting a member of the parent group in Kobe in August amid a gang feud, police said. (Japan Today)
Dec 04
Transgender woman in Japan sues over right to change listed sex in family registry
A 52-year-old in Hyogo Prefecture filed a claim on Tuesday over the constitutionality of a law that blocks those with children who are minors from changing their sex in the official family registry. (Japan Times)
Dec 04
Anti-high heels campaigner steps up to fight 'glasses ban'
A Japanese woman whose campaign against mandatory high heels in the workplace won broad public support has stepped up her fight against strict corporate dress codes -- including a de-facto ban on women wearing glasses. (Japan Today)
Dec 04
Japanese man, 71, arrested for 'making 24,000 complaint calls'
A Japanese retiree has been arrested after ringing a phone company 24,000 times to complain they had violated his contract, police and local media reported. (Japan Times)