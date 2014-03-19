Millions in Kanagawa at risk of ID theft after prefectural government's disk drives sold online
Japan Times -- Dec 07
In a major privacy breach, 18 hard drives used by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government to store taxpayers’ data were auctioned online over the summer instead of being destroyed, prefectural officials disclosed Friday.

The hard drives were sold by an employee of a Tokyo-based recycling company that had been commissioned to scrap them. Nine have been retrieved by the prefecture but the rest remain unaccounted for.

The situation came to light after a man contacted the prefectural government after buying nine of them. Kanagawa officials are asking that anyone who may unwittingly come into possession of the data refrain from disclosing it.

The recycler has been consulting with the police and might file a criminal complaint against the employee, according to the prefecture. According to the contract, the devices should have been destroyed, but the employee sold them to get extra cash.

個人の納税記録など、神奈川県庁の行政文書のデータが大量に流出していたことがわかった。データが入ったハードディスクがネットオークションで転売されていたという。転売されたハードディスクは少なくとも18個。そのうち県が回収できたのは半分で、その情報量は27テラバイト、一般的なA4サイズの文書約25億枚分に上る。県は『富士通リース』とサーバーのリース契約を結んでいた。転売されたのはこのサーバーで使われていたハードディスク。『富士通リース』は、このハードディスクのデータを復元不可能にする作業を『ブロードリンク』へ委託していた。『ブロードリンク』でデータ消去を担当する40代の男性は、破壊する前のハードディスクを持ち出し、ネットオークションで転売していた。男性は今までに18個のハードディスクを持ち出したと認めたうえで「お金が欲しかった。小遣い稼ぎがしたかった」と話しているという。警視庁は、男性がハードディスクを盗んだとみて、任意で事情を聴いている。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 10
Cherry blossoms prompt full-blown scandal for Abe
It might be the most Japanese of political scandals: a furor over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's guest list at a party to mark the annual cherry blossom season. (Japan Today)
Dec 10
Afghan police detain 6 men over killing of Japanese doctor
Afghan police said Monday they have detained a total of six men in connection with the shooting death last week of a Japanese doctor who was a well-known aid worker in the central Asian country. (Japan Today)
Dec 10
Japan's reordering of name format highlights global power shift
In Japan these days it seems that conservatives want to change things and progressives want to cling to the status quo. An apparently minor, but highly symbolic, example is Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government's proposal to change the order of Japanese names when written in the Latin or Western alphabet. (Nikkei)
Dec 10
Empress Masako pledges to help emperor more and bring happiness to the people in birthday message
Empress Masako said Monday she is happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement rituals, and pledged to continue such work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people. (Japan Times)
Dec 09
Chemistry winner Akira Yoshino gives Nobel lecture
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino delivered his Nobel lecture on Sunday in Sweden. Yoshino is one of the three winners of this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry. (NHK)
Dec 07
Millions in Kanagawa at risk of ID theft after prefectural government's disk drives sold online
In a major privacy breach, 18 hard drives used by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government to store taxpayers’ data were auctioned online over the summer instead of being destroyed, prefectural officials disclosed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 07
Nagano is first prefecture in Japan to declare a climate emergency
Nagano became the first prefecture to declare a climate emergency Friday, joining a growing coalition of nations, regions and local municipalities around the world in vowing to take action that reflects the urgency of the crisis. (Japan Times)
Dec 06
Japan stimulus package swells to $120bn in Abenomics reboot
The Japanese government approved 13.2 trillion yen ($121 billion) worth of public stimulus spending on Thursday, with the economy due for a total infusion of 26 trillion yen if private-sector and other outlays are factored in. (Nikkei)
Dec 06
Amazon leaves packages at the door, defying Japan's service culture
In a country where customer service is a point of pride, Amazon Japan is challenging the status quo by daring to leave packages at the door. (Nikkei)
Dec 06
Niigata man gets life for driving car into girl, 7, then molesting and strangling her
The Niigata District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old schoolgirl last year. (Japan Times)