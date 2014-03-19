In a major privacy breach, 18 hard drives used by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government to store taxpayers’ data were auctioned online over the summer instead of being destroyed, prefectural officials disclosed Friday.

The hard drives were sold by an employee of a Tokyo-based recycling company that had been commissioned to scrap them. Nine have been retrieved by the prefecture but the rest remain unaccounted for.

The situation came to light after a man contacted the prefectural government after buying nine of them. Kanagawa officials are asking that anyone who may unwittingly come into possession of the data refrain from disclosing it.

The recycler has been consulting with the police and might file a criminal complaint against the employee, according to the prefecture. According to the contract, the devices should have been destroyed, but the employee sold them to get extra cash.

個人の納税記録など、神奈川県庁の行政文書のデータが大量に流出していたことがわかった。データが入ったハードディスクがネットオークションで転売されていたという。転売されたハードディスクは少なくとも18個。そのうち県が回収できたのは半分で、その情報量は27テラバイト、一般的なA4サイズの文書約25億枚分に上る。県は『富士通リース』とサーバーのリース契約を結んでいた。転売されたのはこのサーバーで使われていたハードディスク。『富士通リース』は、このハードディスクのデータを復元不可能にする作業を『ブロードリンク』へ委託していた。『ブロードリンク』でデータ消去を担当する40代の男性は、破壊する前のハードディスクを持ち出し、ネットオークションで転売していた。男性は今までに18個のハードディスクを持ち出したと認めたうえで「お金が欲しかった。小遣い稼ぎがしたかった」と話しているという。警視庁は、男性がハードディスクを盗んだとみて、任意で事情を聴いている。