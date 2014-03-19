Police in Kitagata, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he pepper sprayed employees and customers at a supermarket in August.

According to police, the suspect -- whose name has not been released -- has admitted to the crime, saying that he wanted to see the expression on a woman’s face as she choked on the spray, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The incident occurred at around 10:25 a.m. at Kanesue supermarket on Aug 6. The suspect pepper sprayed the area near the woman who was standing beside a cash register. A total of 11 employees and customers, including five children, felt throat pain and were taken to hospital.

Because of the spray, the store had to dispose of about 220,000 products worth around 29.9 million yen, and close for two days.