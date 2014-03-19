Nagano became the first prefecture to declare a climate emergency Friday, joining a growing coalition of nations, regions and local municipalities around the world in vowing to take action that reflects the urgency of the crisis.
A Climate Emergency Declaration is a nonbinding promise to act at the necessary scale and speed to reduce carbon emissions, pursue renewable resources and do everything possible to address climate change. Outside of Japan, 22 countries including the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Ireland, as well as nearly 1,200 municipalities — including New York and San Francisco — have made the declaration.
Nagano was hit by Typhoon Faxai in September and devastated by Typhoon Hagibis a month later.
Hagibis brought intense winds, heavy rain and unprecedented flooding, causing severe damage. Scientists believe the frequency and severity of such natural disasters are already being exacerbated by climate change.
Afghan police said Monday they have detained a total of six men in connection with the shooting death last week of a Japanese doctor who was a well-known aid worker in the central Asian country. (Japan Today)
In Japan these days it seems that conservatives want to change things and progressives want to cling to the status quo. An apparently minor, but highly symbolic, example is Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government's proposal to change the order of Japanese names when written in the Latin or Western alphabet. (Nikkei)
Empress Masako said Monday she is happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement rituals, and pledged to continue such work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people. (Japan Times)
In a major privacy breach, 18 hard drives used by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government to store taxpayers’ data were auctioned online over the summer instead of being destroyed, prefectural officials disclosed Friday. (Japan Times)
Nagano became the first prefecture to declare a climate emergency Friday, joining a growing coalition of nations, regions and local municipalities around the world in vowing to take action that reflects the urgency of the crisis. (Japan Times)
The Japanese government approved 13.2 trillion yen ($121 billion) worth of public stimulus spending on Thursday, with the economy due for a total infusion of 26 trillion yen if private-sector and other outlays are factored in.
(Nikkei)