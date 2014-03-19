Japan's households tighten purse strings as sales tax, typhoon hit
Japan Today -- Dec 07
Japanese households cut their spending for the first time in almost a year in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to rein in expenses and natural disasters disrupted business.

Household spending dropped 5.1% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, down for the first time in 11 months and the biggest fall since March 2016 when spending fell 5.3%. It was also weaker than the median forecast for a 3.0% decline.

That marked a sharp reversal from the 9.5% jump in September, the fastest growth on record as consumers rushed to buy goods before the Oct. 1 sales tax hike from 8% to 10%.

“Not only is the sales tax hike hurting consumer spending but impacts from the typhoon also accelerated the decline in the spending,” said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.

“We expect the economy overall and consumer spending will contract in the current quarter and then moderately pick up January-March but such recovery won’t be strong enough.”

Household spending fell 4.6% in April 2014 when Japan last raised the sales tax to 8% from 5%. It took more than a year for the sector to return to growth.

Compared with the previous month, household spending fell 11.5% in October, the fastest drop since April 2014, a faster decline than the median 9.8% forecast.

Analysts said a powerful typhoon in October, which lashed wide swathes of Japan with heavy rain, also played a factor in the downbeat data. Some shops and restaurants closed during the storm and consumers stayed home.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Dec 10
LDP ponders tax breaks to spread 5G networks across Japan
The Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel is considering giving preferential tax treatment to mobile phone carriers and others to help spread fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed wireless communications services. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Kirin restaurant to introduce smartphone order, payment service
Restaurant operator Kirin City Co. will introduce a new service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones, according to parent Kirin Holdings Co. (Japan Times)
Dec 09
Elon Musk is wrong to praise Japanese giant's block on short-selling
When the infamous Elon Musk of electric-car company Tesla praises your business strategy, you may be on the wrong side of an issue. (Nikkei)
Dec 07
Japan's households tighten purse strings as sales tax, typhoon hit
Japanese households cut their spending for the first time in almost a year in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to rein in expenses and natural disasters disrupted business. (Japan Today)
Dec 06
Amazon leaves packages at the door, defying Japan's service culture
In a country where customer service is a point of pride, Amazon Japan is challenging the status quo by daring to leave packages at the door. (Nikkei)
Dec 06
Nissan gives U.S. workers two unpaid days off as America sales slump
Nissan Motor Co. is making its U.S. factory and office employees take two days off without pay amid slumping sales. (Japan Times)
Dec 06
Dentsu again found violating rules on overtime hours
Dentsu Inc said Thursday it has again received a warning from labor authorities over its illegal overtime practices. (Japan Today)
Dec 03
Kyoto beguiles luxury hotel operators from Japan and abroad
Kyoto is one of Japan's best-known tourist destinations and offers a number of choices for luxury accommodations. (Nikkei)
Nov 29
Panasonic leaves semiconductor business with Taiwan sale
Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic Corp is abandoning the semiconductor business with the sale of its last business in that sector to a Taiwanese company. (Japan Today)
Nov 29
Busty Japanese YouTuber chef sells ad space on her chest, fans enthralled by cooking videos
Real estate experts say that the three most important things are location, location, and location, and that holds true for advertising too. (soranews24.com)