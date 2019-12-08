Japanese soccer club, Yokohama F. Marinos, has clinched its first J-League championship in 15 years by defeating second-place FC Tokyo.
F. Marinos went into the match on Saturday knowing it would secure the title unless FC Tokyo could manage to win by at least a four-goal margin.
In the 26th minute, F. Marinos defender Theerathon Bunmathan from Thailand struck a shot, chalking up the game-opener.
In the 44th minute, Brazilian winger Erik found the back of the net, bringing his side closer to the title.
Keita Endo found the net, too in the 77th minute.
F. Marinos dominated the match with 3 goals, sealing its first title in 15 years and its fourth overall.
In Bangkok, Thailand, about 150 soccer fans gathered at a sports bar to cheer F. Marinos defender Theerathon.
Applause erupted when the Thai player made the first goal. The audience celebrated loudly when F. Marinos beat FC Tokyo 3-0.
A man who called himself a big fan of the J-League said that he is very happy that F. Marinos won the championship as he has been rooting for the club for ten years.
Another man said it's very delightful that Theerathon contributed to his team's victory. He said that many more Thai people will watch J-League matches.
Dec 08
(NHK)
