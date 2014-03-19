Afghan police said Monday they have detained a total of six men in connection with the shooting death last week of a Japanese doctor who was a well-known aid worker in the central Asian country.
Tetsu Nakamura, local representative of Japanese aid group Peshawar-kai, and his staff were traveling in two vehicles when he was gunned down in an ambush Wednesday in the eastern province of Nangarhar, according to Afghan authorities and group members.
Seven to eight assailants -- with three armed with automatic rifles and other firearms -- were involved in the killing of Nakamura, 73, who was shot at close range with five bullets of a special kind not commonly seen in Afghanistan, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.
It appears the attack was planned for some time, possibly a year or two, a ministry official said.
Nakamura was in the first of two vehicles with a driver and a bodyguard when assailants in another car rammed into the side of his vehicle, forcing it to stop, according to the ministry and Peshawar-kai, a nongovernmental organization based in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan.
His car was being followed by a security vehicle carrying four people including local staff of the NGO.
Other assailants joined in the shooting from another car that came up from behind the security vehicle, the ministry said.
Afghan police said Monday they have detained a total of six men in connection with the shooting death last week of a Japanese doctor who was a well-known aid worker in the central Asian country. (Japan Today)
In Japan these days it seems that conservatives want to change things and progressives want to cling to the status quo. An apparently minor, but highly symbolic, example is Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government's proposal to change the order of Japanese names when written in the Latin or Western alphabet. (Nikkei)
Empress Masako said Monday she is happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement rituals, and pledged to continue such work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people. (Japan Times)
In a major privacy breach, 18 hard drives used by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government to store taxpayers’ data were auctioned online over the summer instead of being destroyed, prefectural officials disclosed Friday. (Japan Times)
Nagano became the first prefecture to declare a climate emergency Friday, joining a growing coalition of nations, regions and local municipalities around the world in vowing to take action that reflects the urgency of the crisis. (Japan Times)
The Japanese government approved 13.2 trillion yen ($121 billion) worth of public stimulus spending on Thursday, with the economy due for a total infusion of 26 trillion yen if private-sector and other outlays are factored in.
(Nikkei)