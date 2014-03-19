Restaurant operator Kirin City Co. will introduce a new service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones, according to parent Kirin Holdings Co.

The service will be introduced at Craft Marche by Kirin City, a craft beer restaurant to be opened Wednesday in Tokyo’s Ebisu district.

Customers can download the menu via free messaging app Line and order beverages and foods, the company said Monday. Payments can be made by smartphone settlement service Line Pay, as well as by cash or credit card.

With the service, customers will have no need to call over a waiter or line up to pay. The service will help the restaurant consider steps to draw more customers by learning their preferences as it saves each customer’s data on visits and orders.