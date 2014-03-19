Kirin restaurant to introduce smartphone order, payment service
Japan Times -- Dec 10
Restaurant operator Kirin City Co. will introduce a new service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones, according to parent Kirin Holdings Co.

The service will be introduced at Craft Marche by Kirin City, a craft beer restaurant to be opened Wednesday in Tokyo’s Ebisu district.

Customers can download the menu via free messaging app Line and order beverages and foods, the company said Monday. Payments can be made by smartphone settlement service Line Pay, as well as by cash or credit card.

With the service, customers will have no need to call over a waiter or line up to pay. The service will help the restaurant consider steps to draw more customers by learning their preferences as it saves each customer’s data on visits and orders.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Dec 10
LDP ponders tax breaks to spread 5G networks across Japan
The Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel is considering giving preferential tax treatment to mobile phone carriers and others to help spread fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed wireless communications services. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Kirin restaurant to introduce smartphone order, payment service
Restaurant operator Kirin City Co. will introduce a new service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones, according to parent Kirin Holdings Co. (Japan Times)
Dec 09
Elon Musk is wrong to praise Japanese giant's block on short-selling
When the infamous Elon Musk of electric-car company Tesla praises your business strategy, you may be on the wrong side of an issue. (Nikkei)
Dec 07
Japan's households tighten purse strings as sales tax, typhoon hit
Japanese households cut their spending for the first time in almost a year in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to rein in expenses and natural disasters disrupted business. (Japan Today)
Dec 06
Amazon leaves packages at the door, defying Japan's service culture
In a country where customer service is a point of pride, Amazon Japan is challenging the status quo by daring to leave packages at the door. (Nikkei)
Dec 06
Nissan gives U.S. workers two unpaid days off as America sales slump
Nissan Motor Co. is making its U.S. factory and office employees take two days off without pay amid slumping sales. (Japan Times)
Dec 06
Dentsu again found violating rules on overtime hours
Dentsu Inc said Thursday it has again received a warning from labor authorities over its illegal overtime practices. (Japan Today)
Dec 03
Kyoto beguiles luxury hotel operators from Japan and abroad
Kyoto is one of Japan's best-known tourist destinations and offers a number of choices for luxury accommodations. (Nikkei)
Nov 29
Panasonic leaves semiconductor business with Taiwan sale
Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic Corp is abandoning the semiconductor business with the sale of its last business in that sector to a Taiwanese company. (Japan Today)
Nov 29
Busty Japanese YouTuber chef sells ad space on her chest, fans enthralled by cooking videos
Real estate experts say that the three most important things are location, location, and location, and that holds true for advertising too. (soranews24.com)