Empress Masako pledges to help emperor more and bring happiness to the people in birthday message
Japan Times -- Dec 10
Empress Masako said Monday she is happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement rituals, and pledged to continue such work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people.

In a palace statement marking her 56th birthday, the empress thanked people who have warmly welcomed the couple after Emperor Naruhito succeeded to the throne on May 1, following the abdication of his father, now Emperor Emeritus Akihito. “The many smiling faces I’ve seen in many places are precious memories for me, and they will be a big moral support to me as I move forward,” the statement said.

A Harvard-educated former diplomat, Empress Masako had been largely absent from public appearances for years and is understood to be recovering from stress-induced mental health issues. She developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other symptoms caused by stress, after giving birth to the couple’s only child, Princess Aiko, in 2001, while facing pressure to produce a son in order to continue Japan’s male-only imperial succession.

9日、皇后・雅子さまが56歳の誕生日を迎えられました。この一年を振り返り、「日本各地で出会った笑顔が大きな支えになっている」との思いを文章で寄せられました。

　9日は雅子さまの56歳の誕生日。それにあたり、雅子さまは一年の感想をつづられました。天皇陛下の即位に伴い様々な行事が行われた今年。国民が直接、お二人にお祝いの気持ちを伝える場面が幾度となくありました。

　心が痛むこととして台風などの災害で多くの被害が出たことを挙げられました。

　誕生日に際し、医師団からの見解も発表されました。皇后として今年、多くの行事に臨むことができたのは皇后陛下の努力によるところが大きいとしたうえで・・・。

News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
Dec 10
Cherry blossoms prompt full-blown scandal for Abe
It might be the most Japanese of political scandals: a furor over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's guest list at a party to mark the annual cherry blossom season. (Japan Today)
Dec 10
Afghan police detain 6 men over killing of Japanese doctor
Afghan police said Monday they have detained a total of six men in connection with the shooting death last week of a Japanese doctor who was a well-known aid worker in the central Asian country. (Japan Today)
Dec 10
Japan's reordering of name format highlights global power shift
In Japan these days it seems that conservatives want to change things and progressives want to cling to the status quo. An apparently minor, but highly symbolic, example is Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government's proposal to change the order of Japanese names when written in the Latin or Western alphabet. (Nikkei)
Dec 10
Dec 09
Chemistry winner Akira Yoshino gives Nobel lecture
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino delivered his Nobel lecture on Sunday in Sweden. Yoshino is one of the three winners of this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry. (NHK)
Dec 07
Millions in Kanagawa at risk of ID theft after prefectural government's disk drives sold online
In a major privacy breach, 18 hard drives used by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government to store taxpayers’ data were auctioned online over the summer instead of being destroyed, prefectural officials disclosed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 07
Nagano is first prefecture in Japan to declare a climate emergency
Nagano became the first prefecture to declare a climate emergency Friday, joining a growing coalition of nations, regions and local municipalities around the world in vowing to take action that reflects the urgency of the crisis. (Japan Times)
Dec 06
Japan stimulus package swells to $120bn in Abenomics reboot
The Japanese government approved 13.2 trillion yen ($121 billion) worth of public stimulus spending on Thursday, with the economy due for a total infusion of 26 trillion yen if private-sector and other outlays are factored in. (Nikkei)
Dec 06
Amazon leaves packages at the door, defying Japan's service culture
In a country where customer service is a point of pride, Amazon Japan is challenging the status quo by daring to leave packages at the door. (Nikkei)
Dec 06
Niigata man gets life for driving car into girl, 7, then molesting and strangling her
The Niigata District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old schoolgirl last year. (Japan Times)