Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepts Nobel Prize in chemistry at ceremony
Japan Times -- Dec 11
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepted the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Tuesday at a ceremony in Sweden for his contribution to the development of lithium-ion batteries.

The 71-year-old received the medal and diploma from Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf in the ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall.

Yoshino, an honorary fellow at Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei Corp., shared the prize with U.S. scientist John Goodenough, 97, and Britain’s Stanley Whittingham, 77.

Ahead of the ceremony, Yoshino and his wife, Kumiko, appeared in front of the press. “I feel splendid, like today’s weather,” Yoshino said, referring to the brisk but sunny weather following snow overnight in the Swedish capital.

Based on prior research by Goodenough and Whittingham, Yoshino in 1985 created the first commercially viable lithium-ion batteries, lightweight rechargeable power sources currently used in a wide range of electronic devices, including smartphones and laptop computers.

ノーベル賞の授賞式が行われ、吉野彰さんにノーベル化学賞が授与されました。スウェーデンのストックホルムから報告です。 　（山上暢記者報告） 　ストックホルムは雪が降り積もりました。吉野さんは「雪が積もってお祝いをしているようです」とコメントを残していました。そんな吉野さんは燕尾（えんび）服に袖を通し、授賞式へと向かいました。吉野さんはスウェーデンの国王から賞状とメダルを授与されました。その際には固い握手をしっかりと交わしていて、賞の重みをかみ締めているようでした。 　吉野彰さん：「（Q.メダルはどうでしたか？）重たい！」 　吉野さんは晩餐（ばんさん）会に出席しています。晩餐会ではメニューが当日まで秘密にされていましたが、地元のキャビアが振る舞われているようです。そして日本酒も提供されるということで、吉野さんは「1杯くらい飲もうかな」と話していました。晩餐会のテーブルにはノーベル賞のメダルの形をしたチョコレートがたくさん置かれているようです。吉野さんはチョコレートを1つ手に取って妻の久美子さんに見せるなど仲むつまじい様子でした。晩餐会は今も続いています。吉野さん夫妻はこの後、舞踏会を見学する予定になっていて、晴れの日を楽しんでいるようです。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepts Nobel Prize in chemistry at ceremony
