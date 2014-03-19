Poll shows 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or other sexual minorities
Japan Times -- Dec 12
A recent online survey has found that 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or another sexual minority.

The Japan LGBT Research Institute Inc., a Tokyo-based think tank specializing in issues related to sexual minorities, conducted the poll in April and May on 428,000 people aged 20 to 69. It received 348,000 valid responses, and about 10 percent identified as LGBT or another sexual minority.

By sexual orientation, 2.8 percent described themselves as bisexual while 1.4 percent said they were questioning their sexuality. The proportion that described themselves as asexual and gay was 0.9 percent in both cases.

By gender identity, 2.5 percent identified as nonbinary (not strictly identifying as male or female) followed by transgender at 1.8 percent, while 1.2 percent said they were questioning their gender identity.

The survey defined sexual minorities as those who did not identify themselves as heterosexual cisgender. Cisgender refers to those for whom gender identity corresponds to the sex they were assigned at birth.

Considering the figure of 10 percent, the Japan LGBT Research Institute said in November, “our society needs to face (the reality) in a sincere manner.”

A different survey conducted by the same think tank in the same period on 2,578 people indicates that their presence is not necessarily well recognized.

In that survey, 83.9 percent responded that they were not aware of any LGBT people around them.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Dec 12
Poll shows 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or other sexual minorities
A recent online survey has found that 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or another sexual minority. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Japan's reordering of name format highlights global power shift
In Japan these days it seems that conservatives want to change things and progressives want to cling to the status quo. An apparently minor, but highly symbolic, example is Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government's proposal to change the order of Japanese names when written in the Latin or Western alphabet. (Nikkei)
Dec 09
Hospital equipped with baby hatch in city of Kumamoto to introduce confidential birth program
Jikei Hospital in the city of Kumamoto, known for its “Konotori no Yurikago” (storks’ cradle) baby hatch, will start a program allowing women to give birth while keeping their names secret, a senior official has said. (Japan Times)
Dec 07
SoftBank and University of Tokyo to open business-oriented AI research centers
SoftBank Corp. and the University of Tokyo have agreed to open artificial-intelligence centers staffed with specialists from the university and around the world, to swiftly turn research into profitable business ventures so Japan can keep up with the U.S. and China. (Japan Times)
Dec 07
Girls revive previously male-dominated cheering squads
Typical cheerleading clubs in schools, known as ōendan, consist of men clad in black gakuran stand-up collar uniforms yelling vigorously and performing synchronized, dynamic choreographed moves to support sports teams. (Japan Times)
Dec 04
Forcing children to sit 'seiza' style to be recognized as punishment under new law
A welfare ministry panel said Tuesday that forcing children to sit extensively in the formal Japanese style known as seiza will be recognized as a morally unacceptable form of punishment under a new law that will enter into force next April. (Japan Today)
Dec 04
Japanese students drop to country's lowest-ever rank in reading in international test
Japanese students ranked at their lowest level ever in reading while remaining in the top band in science and mathematics in a triennial international survey on academic ability, the OECD said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 03
Japanese students push for end to sexual harassment of job hunters
A group of university students is calling for the elimination of sexual harassment by recruiters and other company workers during their job-hunting activities. (Japan Times)
Dec 02
Tougher penalties for smartphone use while driving take effect
Stronger penalties for drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel took effect in Japan on Sunday in the wake of an outcry from families who lost loved ones in traffic accidents caused by such drivers. (Japan Today)
Dec 02
Princess Aiko turns 18, enjoys last year in high school
Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, turned 18 on Sunday, enjoying her last year in high school as she prepares to move on for further studies at university starting next spring. (Kyodo)