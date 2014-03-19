Kanagawa: Teacher, 30, accused of molesting ex-pupil
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old teacher at a high school in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture over the alleged molestation of a former pupil, reports TBS News (Dec. 10).

On a day in August, Takahiro Kawano brought the girl, a 19-year-old first-year college student, to his residence. He then is alleged to have forcibly kissed her and fondled her lower body and chest.

Kawano, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I have always had romantic feelings [toward her],” the suspect told the Omori Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Kawano invited the girl to his residence. “I am interested in what you are studying at university,” he wrote to her via a social-networking service.

