Japanese star wanted to honor the band that once helped him through a difficult time.

Legendary rock band Kiss are currently making their way through the Japan leg of their End of the Road World Tour, slated as their last tour ever. And the Japanese regiment of the Kiss army showed up in droves to see their electric show one last time.

At their 11 December show in Tokyo Dome, Kiss played through several of their greatest hits including “Detroit Rock City” and “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” and closed with “Black Diamond,” a symbolic song for Japan since it was covered by X Japan drummer and all-around world-class celebrity Yoshiki on the 1994 tribute album Kiss My Ass.