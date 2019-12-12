'Rei' named the Kanji of the Year for 2019
The first of the two kanji characters used in Japan's new imperial era name, "Reiwa," has been chosen as Kanji of the Year.

A Kyoto-based organization promoting the use of kanji announced on Thursday that the character "rei" was chosen for 2019.

The selection was made in a public contest entered by more than 216,000 people.

In a public display of the selection, the chief Buddhist priest at Kiyomizu Temple used a brush and ink to write the character on a large sheet of Japanese washi paper.

The event's organizer said "rei" reflects the Japanese people's desire for happiness and a brighter future in the new era, which started when Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne on May 1.

The annual Kanji of the Year event started in 1995.

2019年の世相を1字で表す「今年の漢字」が令和の「令」に決まり、日本漢字能力検定協会が12日、京都市東山区の清水寺で発表した。森清範貫主が縦1・5メートル、横1・3メートルの和紙に特大の筆で揮毫した。「今年の漢字」は25回目。昨年は、自然災害の多発などから「災」が選ばれた。
