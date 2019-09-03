Japan tax evasion hunt extends to nearly 2m offshore accounts
Nikkei -- Dec 14
Japan has learned of close to 2 million overseas accounts as it broadens its search for tax evaders to smaller balances.

Data on more than 1.89 million accounts held by Japanese individuals and businesses in 85 countries and regions has been obtained for 2019, the National Tax Agency said Friday.

When the agency began sharing information with counterparts under the Common Reporting Standard in 2018, it sought to uncover accounts with balances exceeding 100 million yen ($915,000). Information on about 740,000 offshore accounts had been received by June 2019.

This time, the agency also targeted accounts of 100 million yen or less.

Asia and Oceania accounted for nearly 80%, or more than 1.46 million, of the accounts reported under the 2019 information exchange from July to November.

Tax havens participated in the effort.

In return, Japan provided information on roughly 470,000 accounts to 64 countries and regions.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Dec 14
Muji loses trademark appeal to Chinese firm
Japanese retailer Ryohin Keikaku has lost its appeal against a Chinese court ruling that found the firm infringed on the right to a trademark owned by a Chinese company. (NHK)
Dec 14
Japan tax evasion hunt extends to nearly 2m offshore accounts
Japan has learned of close to 2 million overseas accounts as it broadens its search for tax evaders to smaller balances. (Nikkei)
Dec 13
Apple supplier Japan Display agrees to $800m bailout
Money-losing Apple supplier Japan Display has agreed to a 90 billion yen ($828 million) cash infusion from the Ichigo Asset Management group, securing a financial lifeline after a rescue plan by a Taiwan-China consortium collapsed in September. (Nikkei)
Dec 11
As bidding war for Japan's first casino resort license heats up, which region will win?
Ever since the Japanese authorities announced last year that they would be opening up bidding for the country's first casino licenses, there has been furious speculation over where will become "the Macau of Japan". (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 11
Japan hopes to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand
The government said Tuesday it hopes to double the country’s output of wagyu beef, known for its tenderness and marbled fat, to 300,000 tons by fiscal 2035 amid rising overseas demand. (Japan Times)
Dec 11
Investors dig up bargains in Niseko's powder paradise
Foreigners are descending upon the northern Japanese ski resort of Niseko in droves, lured by not only its renowned powder snow, but also land prices that remain remarkably affordable even after sharp rises in recent years. (Nikkei)
Dec 10
LDP ponders tax breaks to spread 5G networks across Japan
The Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel is considering giving preferential tax treatment to mobile phone carriers and others to help spread fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed wireless communications services. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Kirin restaurant to introduce smartphone order, payment service
Restaurant operator Kirin City Co. will introduce a new service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones, according to parent Kirin Holdings Co. (Japan Times)
Dec 09
Elon Musk is wrong to praise Japanese giant's block on short-selling
When the infamous Elon Musk of electric-car company Tesla praises your business strategy, you may be on the wrong side of an issue. (Nikkei)
Dec 07
Japan's households tighten purse strings as sales tax, typhoon hit
Japanese households cut their spending for the first time in almost a year in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to rein in expenses and natural disasters disrupted business. (Japan Today)