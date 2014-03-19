Fukuoka cop sentenced to death for murder of wife and kids, despite lack of hard evidence
Japan Times -- Dec 14
A court sentenced a former policeman to death Friday for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017 in a case devoid of confessions or hard evidence.

Mitsuru Nakata, 41, denied the allegations at the time of his arrest and throughout his lay judge trial at the Fukuoka District Court while prosecutors sought the death penalty.

Presiding Judge Toshihiro Shibata said the court took into account the social impact of the “shocking crime” in his ruling.

In the absence of witness accounts or a confession, prosecutors pointed to the couple’s strained relationship as the defendant’s motive, and said the possibility of an intruder could be ruled out based on police investigations and evidence, including security camera footage near their home.

Prosecutors also said Nakata was at home and awake at the time the victims died and that an injury on his arm was believed to be a defensive wound, an assertion Nakata’s defense team rebutted.

Dec 14
Dec 13
'Rei' named the Kanji of the Year for 2019
The first of the two kanji characters used in Japan's new imperial era name, "Reiwa," has been chosen as Kanji of the Year. (NHK)
Dec 12
Former top farm ministry official admits to murdering reclusive son in first day of trial
A former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry admitted Wednesday to killing his socially reclusive son, during the first day of his high-profile trial in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Dec 12
Japan minister mum on future coal policy
Japan's environment minister has suggested his country has no plans to change its coal-fired power generation policy soon. Shinjiro Koizumi was speaking at the UN climate change summit in Spain. (NHK)
Dec 12
M4.2 quake hits northern Hokkaido; no tsunami warning issued
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck northern Hokkaido early Thursday and measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, Japan's weather agency said. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Poll shows 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or other sexual minorities
A recent online survey has found that 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or another sexual minority. (Japan Times)
Dec 11
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepts Nobel Prize in chemistry at ceremony
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepted the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Tuesday at a ceremony in Sweden for his contribution to the development of lithium-ion batteries. (Japan Times)
Dec 11
Former defense minister shot near home in Iwate
A former Japanese defense chief has been shot in the leg near his home in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday citing police sources. (Japan Today)
Dec 11
Russia banned from Olympics but door open to Tokyo Games for athletes as 'neutrals'
Russia may be banned from the next two Olympics but the door is open for Russian participation at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games if athletes can meet the rigid criteria laid out by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). (Japan Today)
Dec 11
Teenager, 2 men referred to prosecutors over online uranium trade
Police referred a 17-year-old high school student and two men to prosecutors on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the online trading of uranium in violation of Japanese law regulating nuclear materials. (Japan Today)