Tokyo: Man, 33, accused of stalking ‘cute’ 10-year-old girl
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 14
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged stalking of an elementary school girl in Edogawa Ward, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 12).

On Monday, Kazuyuki Tani, of no known occupation, allegedly followed the girl, a fifth-year student, over a distance of several hundred meters as she commuted home on a road in the ward. He also filmed her from behind with a smartphone.

After the incident, the girl reported informed her mother. “A suspicious man has been following my daughter every day for about two weeks,” her mother said later in alerting police.

Police have also accused Tani of carrying out similar acts toward the same girl on December 3.

Dec 14
Dec 14
Kyoto geiko entertainers begin New Year greetings
Traditional female entertainers in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto are offering early New Year greetings to their teachers. (NHK)
Dec 14
Fukuoka cop sentenced to death for murder of wife and kids, despite lack of hard evidence
A court sentenced a former policeman to death Friday for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017 in a case devoid of confessions or hard evidence. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Empress Emerita suffers 'stress-induced' sickness
Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Empress Emerita Michiko has felt sick over the past several months probably because of mental stress. (NHK)
Dec 14
8-year jail term sought for ex-top bureaucrat for murdering son
Prosecutors on Friday sought an eight-year jail term for a former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry for killing his socially reclusive son in his high-profile trial in Tokyo. (Kyodo)
Dec 14
Saitama: Man, 25, arrested after his sister, her son found fatally stabbed
Saitama Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man after his sister and her son were found fatally stabbed at their residence in Saitama City, reports TBS News (Dec. 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 13
Yoshiki makes surprise appearance at Kiss concert in Tokyo
Japanese star wanted to honor the band that once helped him through a difficult time. (soranews24.com)
Dec 12
Former top farm ministry official admits to murdering reclusive son in first day of trial
A former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry admitted Wednesday to killing his socially reclusive son, during the first day of his high-profile trial in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Dec 12
Man appeals life sentence over murder of 7-year-old girl in Niigata
A man appealed Wednesday against the life sentence he was handed earlier this month for the 2018 murder of a 7-year-old girl in the city of Niigata, his lawyer said. (Japan Times)
Dec 12
Kanagawa: Teacher, 30, accused of molesting ex-pupil
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old teacher at a high school in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture over the alleged molestation of a former pupil, reports TBS News (Dec. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)