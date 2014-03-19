Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged stalking of an elementary school girl in Edogawa Ward, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 12).

On Monday, Kazuyuki Tani, of no known occupation, allegedly followed the girl, a fifth-year student, over a distance of several hundred meters as she commuted home on a road in the ward. He also filmed her from behind with a smartphone.

After the incident, the girl reported informed her mother. “A suspicious man has been following my daughter every day for about two weeks,” her mother said later in alerting police.

Police have also accused Tani of carrying out similar acts toward the same girl on December 3.