Organizers of next year's Tokyo Olympics along with officials from international organizations visited Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Saturday to finalize the course for the Olympic marathon event, which will be held in the city.

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee has already approved a plan to use Odori Park in central Sapporo as the start and finish lines.

The organizing committee and the International Association of Athletics Federations, or IAAF, had approved a 20 kilometer course from the park as the first lap.

Officials from the organizing committee, IAAF, and IOC visited Sapporo to determine what to do about the remaining 20 kilometers.

The IAAF is proposing three laps of a seven-kilometer route.

Sources from Hokkaido say two alternative seven-kilometer courses have been on the table, but neither of them is suitable, either because the road is not wide enough, or because of the inconvenience to local residents.

They say a new option is now being discussed, using the northern half of the 20-kilometer course for two laps as the second part of the race.