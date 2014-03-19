The five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with cancer in 2010-2011 stood at 66.4 percent, up 0.3 percentage point from 2009-2010, the National Cancer Center said in a report Saturday.

The national rate was calculated from data of some 650,000 people diagnosed with cancer between 2010 and 2011 at 318 medical institutions, including core hospitals for cancer treatment. The data excludes patients who died of other causes.

Five-year survival is widely used as a benchmark for determining recovery from the disease.

By cancer type, the survival rate for prostate cancer stood at 98.9 percent, the highest figure, followed by female breast cancer at 92.2 percent.

The lowest rate at 9.8 percent was for pancreatic cancer, which is difficult to detect at an early stage, and no effective therapies have been established for it.

がんと診断された患者の5年後の生存率が66.4％であることが国立がん研究センターの調査で分かりました。 センターは2011年までの2年間にがんと診断された65万人を対象に5年後の生存率を調査しました。その結果、全体の生存率は66.4％で、2010年までの同じ調査より0.3ポイント上がりました。最も生存率が高かったのは前立腺がんで98.8％、次いで乳がんで92.2％、最も低かったのはすい臓がんで9.8％でしたが、他の部位に転移すると1.4％まで落ち込むことも分かりました。今回は比較的患者の少ない胆のうがんについても集計していて、5年後の生存率は29.3％でした。