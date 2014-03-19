Japan's five-year cancer survival rate at 66.4%
Japan Times -- Dec 15
The five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with cancer in 2010-2011 stood at 66.4 percent, up 0.3 percentage point from 2009-2010, the National Cancer Center said in a report Saturday.

The national rate was calculated from data of some 650,000 people diagnosed with cancer between 2010 and 2011 at 318 medical institutions, including core hospitals for cancer treatment. The data excludes patients who died of other causes.

Five-year survival is widely used as a benchmark for determining recovery from the disease.

By cancer type, the survival rate for prostate cancer stood at 98.9 percent, the highest figure, followed by female breast cancer at 92.2 percent.

The lowest rate at 9.8 percent was for pancreatic cancer, which is difficult to detect at an early stage, and no effective therapies have been established for it.

がんと診断された患者の5年後の生存率が66.4％であることが国立がん研究センターの調査で分かりました。 　センターは2011年までの2年間にがんと診断された65万人を対象に5年後の生存率を調査しました。その結果、全体の生存率は66.4％で、2010年までの同じ調査より0.3ポイント上がりました。最も生存率が高かったのは前立腺がんで98.8％、次いで乳がんで92.2％、最も低かったのはすい臓がんで9.8％でしたが、他の部位に転移すると1.4％まで落ち込むことも分かりました。今回は比較的患者の少ない胆のうがんについても集計していて、5年後の生存率は29.3％でした。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 15
Japan's five-year cancer survival rate at 66.4%
The five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with cancer in 2010-2011 stood at 66.4 percent, up 0.3 percentage point from 2009-2010, the National Cancer Center said in a report Saturday. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Fukuoka cop sentenced to death for murder of wife and kids, despite lack of hard evidence
A court sentenced a former policeman to death Friday for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017 in a case devoid of confessions or hard evidence. (Japan Times)
Dec 13
'Rei' named the Kanji of the Year for 2019
The first of the two kanji characters used in Japan's new imperial era name, "Reiwa," has been chosen as Kanji of the Year. (NHK)
Dec 12
Former top farm ministry official admits to murdering reclusive son in first day of trial
A former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry admitted Wednesday to killing his socially reclusive son, during the first day of his high-profile trial in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Dec 12
Japan minister mum on future coal policy
Japan's environment minister has suggested his country has no plans to change its coal-fired power generation policy soon. Shinjiro Koizumi was speaking at the UN climate change summit in Spain. (NHK)
Dec 12
M4.2 quake hits northern Hokkaido; no tsunami warning issued
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck northern Hokkaido early Thursday and measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, Japan's weather agency said. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Poll shows 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or other sexual minorities
A recent online survey has found that 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or another sexual minority. (Japan Times)
Dec 11
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepts Nobel Prize in chemistry at ceremony
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepted the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Tuesday at a ceremony in Sweden for his contribution to the development of lithium-ion batteries. (Japan Times)
Dec 11
Former defense minister shot near home in Iwate
A former Japanese defense chief has been shot in the leg near his home in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday citing police sources. (Japan Today)
Dec 11
Russia banned from Olympics but door open to Tokyo Games for athletes as 'neutrals'
Russia may be banned from the next two Olympics but the door is open for Russian participation at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games if athletes can meet the rigid criteria laid out by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). (Japan Today)