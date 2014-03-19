Prosecutors have indicted a man on charges of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl who they believe got to know the suspect through social networking.

Hitoshi Ito, 35, denied the allegation when he was arrested on Nov 23 but has since remained silent during questioning, investigative sources said.

Ito was arrested after the girl sought help at a police box in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture. The city is more than 400 kilometers away from the girl's home in Osaka where she was last seen Nov 17.

He had been also suspected of forcibly confining the girl at his home but the prosecutors dropped the allegation due to insufficient evidence.