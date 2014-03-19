Prosecutors have indicted a man on charges of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl who they believe got to know the suspect through social networking.
Hitoshi Ito, 35, denied the allegation when he was arrested on Nov 23 but has since remained silent during questioning, investigative sources said.
Ito was arrested after the girl sought help at a police box in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture. The city is more than 400 kilometers away from the girl's home in Osaka where she was last seen Nov 17.
He had been also suspected of forcibly confining the girl at his home but the prosecutors dropped the allegation due to insufficient evidence.
Dec 15
(Japan Today)
Dec 14
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged stalking of an elementary school girl in Edogawa Ward, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 12).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 14
Traditional female entertainers in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto are offering early New Year greetings to their teachers.
(NHK)
Dec 14
A court sentenced a former policeman to death Friday for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017 in a case devoid of confessions or hard evidence.
(Japan Times)
Dec 14
Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Empress Emerita Michiko has felt sick over the past several months probably because of mental stress.
(NHK)
Dec 14
Prosecutors on Friday sought an eight-year jail term for a former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry for killing his socially reclusive son in his high-profile trial in Tokyo.
(Kyodo)
Dec 14
Saitama Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man after his sister and her son were found fatally stabbed at their residence in Saitama City, reports TBS News (Dec. 9).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 13
Japanese star wanted to honor the band that once helped him through a difficult time.
(soranews24.com)
Dec 12
A former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry admitted Wednesday to killing his socially reclusive son, during the first day of his high-profile trial in Tokyo.
(Japan Times)
Dec 12
A man appealed Wednesday against the life sentence he was handed earlier this month for the 2018 murder of a 7-year-old girl in the city of Niigata, his lawyer said.
(Japan Times)