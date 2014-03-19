Two junior high school boys in Okayama City have been arrested on suspicion of extortion after they threatened a younger student with violence unless he paid them 220,000 yen in cash.

According to police reports, the two teenage suspects allegedly told the younger student at the same school in Minami Ward on the morning of Dec 6 to give them 100,000 yen and that if he told his parents, they would beat him up, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The next day, when the victim refused to submit to their threats, the suspects said they would go to his house and pummel him, and increased their demand to 220,000 yen. On Dec 9, the threatened boy handed over 220,000 yen in cash on the school premises.