Wild boar spotted in Tokyo
NHK -- Dec 16
Police in Tokyo are searching for a wild boar that has been spotted in residential areas in the western part of the metropolis.

Police received the first reports of sightings in Kokubunji City on Sunday morning.

The wild boar was later seen in the neighboring cities of Kunitachi and Tachikawa in the afternoon.

Witnesses have posted photos and videos of the animal on social media. Dashboard camera footage shows the boar suddenly appearing in front of a vehicle on a street in Tachikawa.

Police are warning residents that they should not approach the animal.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 16
Ceremony marks completion of Olympic stadium
A ceremony has been held to mark the completion of the main stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. Construction of the new National Stadium was finished late last month. (NHK)
Dec 16
Wild boar spotted in Tokyo
Police in Tokyo are searching for a wild boar that has been spotted in residential areas in the western part of the metropolis. (NHK)
Dec 16
Japan goes to war against invasive fire ants
Venomous fire ants that hitched rides to Japan aboard container ships are surviving the winters and multiplying to such an extent that nursery school staff are being trained to spot the potentially deadly invaders. (Nikkei)
Dec 15
Japan's five-year cancer survival rate at 66.4%
The five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with cancer in 2010-2011 stood at 66.4 percent, up 0.3 percentage point from 2009-2010, the National Cancer Center said in a report Saturday. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Fukuoka cop sentenced to death for murder of wife and kids, despite lack of hard evidence
A court sentenced a former policeman to death Friday for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017 in a case devoid of confessions or hard evidence. (Japan Times)
Dec 13
'Rei' named the Kanji of the Year for 2019
The first of the two kanji characters used in Japan's new imperial era name, "Reiwa," has been chosen as Kanji of the Year. (NHK)
Dec 12
Former top farm ministry official admits to murdering reclusive son in first day of trial
A former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry admitted Wednesday to killing his socially reclusive son, during the first day of his high-profile trial in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Dec 12
Japan minister mum on future coal policy
Japan's environment minister has suggested his country has no plans to change its coal-fired power generation policy soon. Shinjiro Koizumi was speaking at the UN climate change summit in Spain. (NHK)
Dec 12
M4.2 quake hits northern Hokkaido; no tsunami warning issued
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck northern Hokkaido early Thursday and measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, Japan's weather agency said. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Poll shows 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or other sexual minorities
A recent online survey has found that 1 in 10 in Japan identify as LGBT or another sexual minority. (Japan Times)