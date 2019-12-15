Police in Tokyo are searching for a wild boar that has been spotted in residential areas in the western part of the metropolis.

Police received the first reports of sightings in Kokubunji City on Sunday morning.

The wild boar was later seen in the neighboring cities of Kunitachi and Tachikawa in the afternoon.

Witnesses have posted photos and videos of the animal on social media. Dashboard camera footage shows the boar suddenly appearing in front of a vehicle on a street in Tachikawa.

Police are warning residents that they should not approach the animal.