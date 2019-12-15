A ceremony has been held to mark the completion of the main stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. Construction of the new National Stadium was finished late last month.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and architect Kengo Kuma, who was involved in design of the stadium, took part in the event on Sunday.

Abe said he hopes the sports venue completed in the new era of Reiwa will witness events that go down in sports history.

Participants in the ceremony pushed a button on the stage, and then a massive screen showed people celebrating the completion of the stadium.

Governor Koike said the stadium is something she can boast about to the world.

She added she will continue to work hard to make the Tokyo Games an event that will remain in the record books and people's memories.

The stadium has around 60,000 seats, which come in a variety of colors, like green and brown, to create an image like a mosaic. Above the seats are the 60-meter wooden eaves of the roof designed to maintain harmony with the surrounding greenery.

The stadium will be shown to the public in an event on Saturday. The first sports event at the venue will be the Emperor's Cup soccer final on New Year's day.

2020年東京五輪・パラリンピックのメインスタジアムとして完成した国立競技場の竣工(しゅんこう)式が15日、開かれた。当初案の白紙撤回を経て、36カ月の工事を終えて誕生した「杜(もり)のスタジアム」が、関係者に披露された。日本の新たな聖地の完成を祝う式典には安倍晋三首相や橋本聖子五輪相、小池百合子東京都知事らが出席した。