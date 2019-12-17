An attempt to reform Japan's standardized university entrance exam system has hit another road block.

Education minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters on Tuesday that his ministry decided to postpone the introduction of a written-answer portion into multiple-choice exams from January 2021.

Hagiuda said it would be difficult to quickly create a system that would allow applicants to sit for the tests free of worry.

He apologized for causing inconvenience to students, parents, teachers and everyone involved in the exams.

The ministry was planning to introduce portions that require written answers in Japanese and math starting from the standardized exams in January 2021.

The aim was to better grasp the examinees' abilities to logically think and express their thoughts.

But concerns had been raised over how the written answers of half a million test-takers could be checked properly in a short amount of time.

In addition, Hagiuda said the exam operator reported that the exam graders wouldn't be chosen until late next year, and that the risk of scoring errors remains.

But the education minister noted that written tests are important, and that individual universities should use them for non-standardized screening.

Hagiuda last month announced postponing the introduction of private-sector English tests as part of the standardized exams.

He explained that the planned system does not give all of the examinees a fair chance due to the cost of taking the tests and the limited venues.

The written-answer format and the private-sector English tests were supposed to serve as the twin pillars of reforms of the standardized admissions process.

来年度から始まる大学入学共通テストで導入される予定だった国語と数学の記述式問題について、萩生田光一文部科学大臣が導入の見送りを表明しました。 萩生田光一文部科学大臣：「受験まで1年近くなりましたので、受験生の皆さんが落ち着いて目標に向かって準備をして頂くにはぎりぎりのタイミングと思い、決断に至った。見送りを決断したのは私ですから、私に責任があると思っています」 大学入学共通テストの国語と数学の試験には一部で記述式の問題が初めて出題されることになっていました。萩生田大臣は記述式問題について、受験生50万人分の答案を公平に採点できるかや自己採点の難しさなどの課題が解消できないとして導入の見送りを決めました。大学共通テストを巡っては英語の民間試験でも先月、導入の延期が決まっていて、来年度の大学共通テストは従来のセンター試験と同じマーク式問題だけでの実施となります。