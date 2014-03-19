Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged attempted stabbing of a rival gangster in Osaka City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 17).

At around 7:30 p.m., Tetsuya Yoshitake, a 48-year-old memeber of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly used a knife to attempt to stab a Yamaguchi-gumi member, aged in his 40s, on a road in the Ebisunishi area of Naniwa Ward.

Police arriving at the scene apprehended Yoshitake at the scene after the Yamaguchi-gumi successfully fended off the attack. The Yamaguchi-gumi member was not hurt in the incident, police said.

“I was bumped from behind,” the victim told police. “When I looked back, I saw Yoshitake with a knife.”

Police did not reveal whether Yoshitake, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations.

The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi formed following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015. Police believe the incident on Monday is related to a dispute between the two gangs that has been ongoing since the split.