Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged attempted stabbing of a rival gangster in Osaka City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 17).
At around 7:30 p.m., Tetsuya Yoshitake, a 48-year-old memeber of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly used a knife to attempt to stab a Yamaguchi-gumi member, aged in his 40s, on a road in the Ebisunishi area of Naniwa Ward.
Police arriving at the scene apprehended Yoshitake at the scene after the Yamaguchi-gumi successfully fended off the attack. The Yamaguchi-gumi member was not hurt in the incident, police said.
“I was bumped from behind,” the victim told police. “When I looked back, I saw Yoshitake with a knife.”
Police did not reveal whether Yoshitake, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations.
The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi formed following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015. Police believe the incident on Monday is related to a dispute between the two gangs that has been ongoing since the split.
Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged attempted stabbing of a rival gangster in Osaka City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 17). (tokyoreporter.com)
A court sentenced a former policeman to death Friday for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017 in a case devoid of confessions or hard evidence. (Japan Times)
Saitama Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man after his sister and her son were found fatally stabbed at their residence in Saitama City, reports TBS News (Dec. 9). (tokyoreporter.com)