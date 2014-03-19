Yakuza nabbed over attempted stabbing of rival in Osaka
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 18
Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged attempted stabbing of a rival gangster in Osaka City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 17).

At around 7:30 p.m., Tetsuya Yoshitake, a 48-year-old memeber of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly used a knife to attempt to stab a Yamaguchi-gumi member, aged in his 40s, on a road in the Ebisunishi area of Naniwa Ward.

Police arriving at the scene apprehended Yoshitake at the scene after the Yamaguchi-gumi successfully fended off the attack. The Yamaguchi-gumi member was not hurt in the incident, police said.

“I was bumped from behind,” the victim told police. “When I looked back, I saw Yoshitake with a knife.”

Police did not reveal whether Yoshitake, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations.

The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi formed following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015. Police believe the incident on Monday is related to a dispute between the two gangs that has been ongoing since the split.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Dec 18
Yakuza nabbed over attempted stabbing of rival in Osaka
Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged attempted stabbing of a rival gangster in Osaka City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 17). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 15
Man indicted for kidnapping 12-year-old girl he met online
Prosecutors have indicted a man on charges of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl who they believe got to know the suspect through social networking. (Japan Today)
Dec 14
Tokyo: Man, 33, accused of stalking ‘cute’ 10-year-old girl
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged stalking of an elementary school girl in Edogawa Ward, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 12). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 14
Kyoto geiko entertainers begin New Year greetings
Traditional female entertainers in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto are offering early New Year greetings to their teachers. (NHK)
Dec 14
Fukuoka cop sentenced to death for murder of wife and kids, despite lack of hard evidence
A court sentenced a former policeman to death Friday for choking his wife and two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017 in a case devoid of confessions or hard evidence. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Empress Emerita suffers 'stress-induced' sickness
Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Empress Emerita Michiko has felt sick over the past several months probably because of mental stress. (NHK)
Dec 14
8-year jail term sought for ex-top bureaucrat for murdering son
Prosecutors on Friday sought an eight-year jail term for a former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry for killing his socially reclusive son in his high-profile trial in Tokyo. (Kyodo)
Dec 14
Saitama: Man, 25, arrested after his sister, her son found fatally stabbed
Saitama Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man after his sister and her son were found fatally stabbed at their residence in Saitama City, reports TBS News (Dec. 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 13
Yoshiki makes surprise appearance at Kiss concert in Tokyo
Japanese star wanted to honor the band that once helped him through a difficult time. (soranews24.com)
Dec 12
Former top farm ministry official admits to murdering reclusive son in first day of trial
A former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry admitted Wednesday to killing his socially reclusive son, during the first day of his high-profile trial in Tokyo. (Japan Times)