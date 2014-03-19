Japan will oblige domestic automakers to have all new and remodeled passenger cars equipped with automatic brakes from November 2021 amid a rise in the number of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers, the government said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
The capital punishment system may be an obstacle for Australia to conclude a security agreement with Japan during Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit in January next year, The Australian reported Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged attempted stabbing of a rival gangster in Osaka City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 17). (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan's three main international airports will start using facial recognition to streamline security checks and the boarding process starting in 2020, cutting wait times ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Nikkei)