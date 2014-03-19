Apa Group opens 913-room hotel in Osaka

Real estate and hotel developer Apa Group opened in Osaka on Tuesday a 32-story hotel with 913 guest rooms, making it one of the largest inns in western Japan.

The Apa Hotel & Resort Midosuji Hommachi Eki Tower has direct connections with Hommachi Station, which serves Osaka Metro Co.’s Midosuji, Chuo and Yotsubashi lines. Apa Group expects demand from foreign visitors to grow leading up to the 2025 World Expo in the city. Tweet

