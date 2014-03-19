Yasuhiko Nishimura, a former top police bureaucrat, was promoted to head of the Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday after serving in the No. 2 post.

Nishimura, 64, has replaced Shinichiro Yamamoto, 69, as grand steward following a series of ceremonies and rites relating to Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the chrysanthemum throne that finished in early December.

Nishimura, who has also served in other key posts such as deputy chief Cabinet secretary for crisis management, will handle events including a ceremony in April that will formalize the position of Emperor Naruhito’s brother, Crown Prince Akishino, as first in line to the throne.