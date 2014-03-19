Yasuhiko Nishimura, a former top police bureaucrat, was promoted to head of the Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday after serving in the No. 2 post.
Nishimura, 64, has replaced Shinichiro Yamamoto, 69, as grand steward following a series of ceremonies and rites relating to Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the chrysanthemum throne that finished in early December.
Nishimura, who has also served in other key posts such as deputy chief Cabinet secretary for crisis management, will handle events including a ceremony in April that will formalize the position of Emperor Naruhito’s brother, Crown Prince Akishino, as first in line to the throne.
The capital punishment system may be an obstacle for Australia to conclude a security agreement with Japan during Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit in January next year, The Australian reported Tuesday. (Japan Times)
In a major privacy breach, 18 hard drives used by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government to store taxpayers’ data were auctioned online over the summer instead of being destroyed, prefectural officials disclosed Friday. (Japan Times)
The Japanese government approved 13.2 trillion yen ($121 billion) worth of public stimulus spending on Thursday, with the economy due for a total infusion of 26 trillion yen if private-sector and other outlays are factored in.
(Nikkei)