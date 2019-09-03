Japan's second-biggest IPO of 2019
NHK -- Dec 18
An IT startup that was Japan's second-largest IPO of the year rose on its first day of trading in Tokyo.

Software startup "freee" debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Mothers market. The company offers a cloud-based accounting software for small firms.

It ended the day at 2,700 yen, or about 25 dollars. That's up 35 percent from the IPO price, and means the Tokyo-based firm is valued at more than 1 billion dollars.

CEO Daisuke Sasaki says the firm will use the IPO to expand its user base.

He said "Our business is basically a subscription model. It costs money to acquire users, but in the long run we'll make it back from the regular fees".

TSE officials say this year saw a number of listings by start-ups with new business models.

They say it was a 5-year high for firms, like "freee", that went public despite being in the red.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 18
Japan's second-biggest IPO of 2019
An IT startup that was Japan's second-largest IPO of the year rose on its first day of trading in Tokyo. (NHK)
Dec 15
The $100bn ceiling Japanese companies cannot shatter
At the end of 1989, with Japan's bubble economy blindly approaching the cliff's edge, Japanese companies made up about half the world's 100 most valuable corporations. (Nikkei)
Dec 14
Muji loses trademark appeal to Chinese firm
Japanese retailer Ryohin Keikaku has lost its appeal against a Chinese court ruling that found the firm infringed on the right to a trademark owned by a Chinese company. (NHK)
Dec 14
Japan tax evasion hunt extends to nearly 2m offshore accounts
Japan has learned of close to 2 million overseas accounts as it broadens its search for tax evaders to smaller balances. (Nikkei)
Dec 13
Apple supplier Japan Display agrees to $800m bailout
Money-losing Apple supplier Japan Display has agreed to a 90 billion yen ($828 million) cash infusion from the Ichigo Asset Management group, securing a financial lifeline after a rescue plan by a Taiwan-China consortium collapsed in September. (Nikkei)
Dec 11
As bidding war for Japan's first casino resort license heats up, which region will win?
Ever since the Japanese authorities announced last year that they would be opening up bidding for the country's first casino licenses, there has been furious speculation over where will become "the Macau of Japan". (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 11
Japan hopes to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand
The government said Tuesday it hopes to double the country’s output of wagyu beef, known for its tenderness and marbled fat, to 300,000 tons by fiscal 2035 amid rising overseas demand. (Japan Times)
Dec 11
Investors dig up bargains in Niseko's powder paradise
Foreigners are descending upon the northern Japanese ski resort of Niseko in droves, lured by not only its renowned powder snow, but also land prices that remain remarkably affordable even after sharp rises in recent years. (Nikkei)
Dec 10
LDP ponders tax breaks to spread 5G networks across Japan
The Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel is considering giving preferential tax treatment to mobile phone carriers and others to help spread fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed wireless communications services. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Kirin restaurant to introduce smartphone order, payment service
Restaurant operator Kirin City Co. will introduce a new service that allows customers to place orders and make payments using smartphones, according to parent Kirin Holdings Co. (Japan Times)