Tokyo-Osaka shinkansen killer gets his wish - a life sentence
Japan Times -- Dec 19
A court Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison over a random knife attack aboard a shinkansen last year that killed one passenger and injured two others.

Ichiro Kojima, 23, had admitted to the charges of murdering 38-year-old Kotaro Umeda and attempting to kill the two women during his trial at the Odawara branch of the Yokohama District Court in Kanagawa Prefecture.

“(The accused) has shown no remorse and he cannot avoid harsh condemnation. It is reasonable to have him reflect on his criminal responsibility while serving (life) in a prison,” said presiding Judge Yuki Sawaki when handing down the sentence.

The ruling was in line with the request of prosecutors, who did not seek the death penalty in consideration of Kojima’s personality disorder.

The accused underwent a psychiatric examination before his indictment and was diagnosed with the disorder, although prosecutors determined that he was fit to face a criminal trial.

Prosecutors insisted the accused “committed a brutal random killing based on a selfish desire to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

“I did it with the intent to kill,” Kojima had said in the first court hearing in his lay judge trial. At the time, prosecutors said Kojima had found it too difficult to live on his own and “wanted to go to prison” as he had been homeless and sleeping outdoors.

無期懲役の判決が言い渡された後、被告の男は「万歳」をしました。東海道新幹線の車内で乗客の男女3人が殺傷された事件の裁判、法廷は異様な光景となりました。 　去年、東海道新幹線の満席の車内で男性を殺害し、女性2人にけがをさせたとして殺人などの罪に問われていた小島一朗被告（23）。今回の裁判では、被告が凶器を用意するなど計画的に準備を進め、3人を殺傷した事実関係では検察と被告の弁護側に争いはありませんでした。 　焦点は罪の重さ。検察側は「反省の態度はみじんもなく、一生、刑務所で暮らしたいという動機に酌量の余地はない」とする一方、弁護側は「過剰に重い刑を科すことは適切ではない」と公平公正な判断を求めていました。 　判決が言い渡された際、証言台の前にいた小島被告は無表情で静かに聞いていたといいます。ところが、裁判長から席に戻るように言われると被告の態度が一変します。 　小島一朗被告：「控訴はしません。万歳三唱します。万歳、万歳、万歳」 　立ち上がって1人で万歳三唱する小島被告の声は、法廷の外にまで響くほど大きかったそうです。裁判長が被告を制止すると素直に自分の席に戻っていきました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 19
Japan has world's best passport, but few go abroad
The Japanese passport was again named as the "world's most powerful" by a British consultancy this year, but the Japanese themselves seem little interested in taking advantage, with only 23% holding passports -- a sign that the nation has become increasingly inward-looking in the era of globalization. (Nikkei)
Dec 19
Dec 19
Trial run held on section of Joban Line in Fukushima closed since nuclear disaster
East Japan Railway Co. conducted trial operations on Wednesday on a section of the Joban Line in Fukushima Prefecture that has been closed since the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
Court orders journalist to pay damages to reporter Shiori Ito in rape lawsuit
The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ordered prominent reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen in damages to journalist Shiori Ito in a civil lawsuit over her allegations he had raped her. (Japan Today)
Dec 19
Japan to earmark record Y102 trillion for 2020 budget as social security and defense costs rise
The government has decided to earmark a record ¥102.66 trillion ($938 billion) in the initial draft budget for fiscal 2020, to fund swelling social security and defense outlays, government sources said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
Tourism to Japan drops for 2 months as South Koreans stay away
Japan's tally of foreign visitors dipped slightly in November, as the continued plunge in travelers from South Korea drove a decline for the second straight month. (Nikkei)
Dec 18
From bad to worse: Japan slides 11 places to 121st in global gender equality ranking
Japan’s attempts to create “a society in which women shine” are falling short, according to the World Economic Forum’s annual gender equality ranking. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Japan to make automatic brakes mandatory for new cars from Nov 2021
Japan will oblige domestic automakers to have all new and remodeled passenger cars equipped with automatic brakes from November 2021 amid a rise in the number of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers, the government said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Dec 18
Narita, Haneda and Kansai install facial recognition boarding
Japan's three main international airports will start using facial recognition to streamline security checks and the boarding process starting in 2020, cutting wait times ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Nikkei)
Dec 17
University entrance exam reforms nixed
An attempt to reform Japan's standardized university entrance exam system has hit another road block. (NHK)