The government has decided to earmark a record ¥102.66 trillion ($938 billion) in the initial draft budget for fiscal 2020, to fund swelling social security and defense outlays, government sources said Wednesday.
The spending plan, which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet will approve Friday, will top ¥100 trillion for the second consecutive year. The draft budget includes funds for free preschool education as well as record defense spending, partly due to the North Korean nuclear and missile threat.
The government will also allocate around ¥1.8 trillion for steps aimed at shoring up the world’s third-largest economy, including a shopping reward point program for purchases made by holders of My Number national identification cards.
The Japanese passport was again named as the "world's most powerful" by a British consultancy this year, but the Japanese themselves seem little interested in taking advantage, with only 23% holding passports -- a sign that the nation has become increasingly inward-looking in the era of globalization. (Nikkei)
East Japan Railway Co. conducted trial operations on Wednesday on a section of the Joban Line in Fukushima Prefecture that has been closed since the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. (Japan Times)
The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ordered prominent reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen in damages to journalist Shiori Ito in a civil lawsuit over her allegations he had raped her. (Japan Today)
The government has decided to earmark a record ¥102.66 trillion ($938 billion) in the initial draft budget for fiscal 2020, to fund swelling social security and defense outlays, government sources said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Japan will oblige domestic automakers to have all new and remodeled passenger cars equipped with automatic brakes from November 2021 amid a rise in the number of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers, the government said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Japan's three main international airports will start using facial recognition to streamline security checks and the boarding process starting in 2020, cutting wait times ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Nikkei)