Court orders journalist to pay damages to reporter Shiori Ito in rape lawsuit
Japan Today -- Dec 19
The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ordered prominent reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen in damages to journalist Shiori Ito in a civil lawsuit over her allegations he had raped her.

Ito, 30, had sought 11 million yen in damages for her suffering after prosecutors declined to indict Yamaguchi following her complaint to police that he had raped her while she was unconscious.

Yamaguchi, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, had filed a countersuit in the high-profile case, seeking 130 million yen in damages from Ito. The court on Wednesday ruled against his suit.

Yamaguchi told a news conference several hours after the court ruling that he planned to appeal the verdict. He said that he had done nothing illegal and he was not convinced by the verdict.

Ito made waves in 2017 when she took the rare step of going public with allegations that Yamaguchi, a senior television reporter known for his reporting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had raped her in 2015 after she met him for drinks to discuss an offer to help her find a job.

The court said in a summary of the verdict that the credibility of Ito's account, in which she said she was forced to have sex while unconscious and despite resisting after she regained consciousness, was relatively high.

It also said there were grave doubts about the credibility of Yamaguchi's statements, in which he said the sex was consensual.

Ito, who has become a prominent face of the #MeToo movement in Japan, fought back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to reporters and supporters outside the court, saying she felt"full of gratitude."

ジャーナリストの女性が元TBSの男性記者から性的暴行を受けたとして損害賠償を求めた裁判で、女性勝訴の判決です。東京地裁は男性記者に330万円の支払いを命じました。

　原告と被告が向き合って座るなか、性的暴行を受けたとして損害賠償を求めた民事訴訟の判決が言い渡されました。東京地裁は原告・伊藤詩織さん（30）の訴えを認めました。

　ジャーナリスト・伊藤詩織さん：「ずっと隣で支援して下さった方がハグをして下さって、一度、一つのピリオドを付けられたんだなという気持ちです」

　4年前、当時TBSの記者だった山口敬之氏（53）と食事をした後、酒に酔って意識を失うなか、性的暴行を受けたとして1100万円の賠償を求めていた伊藤さん。一方、山口氏は性行為に合意はあったとし、逆に名誉とプライバシーを傷付けられたとして、1億3000万円の賠償を求めていました。

　東京地裁は、山口氏の供述には信用性に疑念が残るとしたうえで合意はなかったと判断し、山口氏に330万円の賠償を命じました。

　準強姦容疑で書類送検されたものの、嫌疑不十分で不起訴処分となった山口氏。しかし、民事訴訟では一転、伊藤さんの被害が認められる形となりました。

　「性暴力による被害を訴え続けたい」。伊藤さんは、そう話しています。

　ジャーナリスト・伊藤詩織さん：「もっと重く考えて、その行動（性暴力）がどれくらいその人、その人の家族、その人のコミュニティー、もしくは次の世代まで・・・影響があるのか、そういったことをやはり知って頂きたいですし」

　一方、判決を受けて山口氏は沈黙を破り、公の場で反論しました。

　元TBS記者・山口敬之氏：「『330万円支払え』という判決、全く納得できませんので、すぐ控訴致します。最も強調させて頂きたいのは、私は法に触れる行為を一切していないということ。

News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 19
Japan has world's best passport, but few go abroad
The Japanese passport was again named as the "world's most powerful" by a British consultancy this year, but the Japanese themselves seem little interested in taking advantage, with only 23% holding passports -- a sign that the nation has become increasingly inward-looking in the era of globalization. (Nikkei)
Dec 19
Tokyo-Osaka shinkansen killer gets his wish - a life sentence
A court Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison over a random knife attack aboard a shinkansen last year that killed one passenger and injured two others. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
Trial run held on section of Joban Line in Fukushima closed since nuclear disaster
East Japan Railway Co. conducted trial operations on Wednesday on a section of the Joban Line in Fukushima Prefecture that has been closed since the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
Court orders journalist to pay damages to reporter Shiori Ito in rape lawsuit
The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ordered prominent reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen in damages to journalist Shiori Ito in a civil lawsuit over her allegations he had raped her. (Japan Today)
Dec 19
Japan to earmark record Y102 trillion for 2020 budget as social security and defense costs rise
The government has decided to earmark a record ¥102.66 trillion ($938 billion) in the initial draft budget for fiscal 2020, to fund swelling social security and defense outlays, government sources said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
Tourism to Japan drops for 2 months as South Koreans stay away
Japan's tally of foreign visitors dipped slightly in November, as the continued plunge in travelers from South Korea drove a decline for the second straight month. (Nikkei)
Dec 18
From bad to worse: Japan slides 11 places to 121st in global gender equality ranking
Japan’s attempts to create “a society in which women shine” are falling short, according to the World Economic Forum’s annual gender equality ranking. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Japan to make automatic brakes mandatory for new cars from Nov 2021
Japan will oblige domestic automakers to have all new and remodeled passenger cars equipped with automatic brakes from November 2021 amid a rise in the number of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers, the government said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Dec 18
Narita, Haneda and Kansai install facial recognition boarding
Japan's three main international airports will start using facial recognition to streamline security checks and the boarding process starting in 2020, cutting wait times ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Nikkei)
Dec 17
University entrance exam reforms nixed
An attempt to reform Japan's standardized university entrance exam system has hit another road block. (NHK)