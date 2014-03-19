Ito, 30, had sought 11 million yen in damages for her suffering after prosecutors declined to indict Yamaguchi following her complaint to police that he had raped her while she was unconscious.
Yamaguchi, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, had filed a countersuit in the high-profile case, seeking 130 million yen in damages from Ito. The court on Wednesday ruled against his suit.
Yamaguchi told a news conference several hours after the court ruling that he planned to appeal the verdict. He said that he had done nothing illegal and he was not convinced by the verdict.
Ito made waves in 2017 when she took the rare step of going public with allegations that Yamaguchi, a senior television reporter known for his reporting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had raped her in 2015 after she met him for drinks to discuss an offer to help her find a job.
The court said in a summary of the verdict that the credibility of Ito's account, in which she said she was forced to have sex while unconscious and despite resisting after she regained consciousness, was relatively high.
It also said there were grave doubts about the credibility of Yamaguchi's statements, in which he said the sex was consensual.
Ito, who has become a prominent face of the #MeToo movement in Japan, fought back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to reporters and supporters outside the court, saying she felt"full of gratitude."
ジャーナリストの女性が元TBSの男性記者から性的暴行を受けたとして損害賠償を求めた裁判で、女性勝訴の判決です。東京地裁は男性記者に330万円の支払いを命じました。
原告と被告が向き合って座るなか、性的暴行を受けたとして損害賠償を求めた民事訴訟の判決が言い渡されました。東京地裁は原告・伊藤詩織さん（30）の訴えを認めました。
ジャーナリスト・伊藤詩織さん：「ずっと隣で支援して下さった方がハグをして下さって、一度、一つのピリオドを付けられたんだなという気持ちです」
4年前、当時TBSの記者だった山口敬之氏（53）と食事をした後、酒に酔って意識を失うなか、性的暴行を受けたとして1100万円の賠償を求めていた伊藤さん。一方、山口氏は性行為に合意はあったとし、逆に名誉とプライバシーを傷付けられたとして、1億3000万円の賠償を求めていました。
東京地裁は、山口氏の供述には信用性に疑念が残るとしたうえで合意はなかったと判断し、山口氏に330万円の賠償を命じました。
準強姦容疑で書類送検されたものの、嫌疑不十分で不起訴処分となった山口氏。しかし、民事訴訟では一転、伊藤さんの被害が認められる形となりました。
「性暴力による被害を訴え続けたい」。伊藤さんは、そう話しています。
ジャーナリスト・伊藤詩織さん：「もっと重く考えて、その行動（性暴力）がどれくらいその人、その人の家族、その人のコミュニティー、もしくは次の世代まで・・・影響があるのか、そういったことをやはり知って頂きたいですし」
一方、判決を受けて山口氏は沈黙を破り、公の場で反論しました。
元TBS記者・山口敬之氏：「『330万円支払え』という判決、全く納得できませんので、すぐ控訴致します。最も強調させて頂きたいのは、私は法に触れる行為を一切していないということ。